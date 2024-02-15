In 2023, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Sesh is spending all his time completing action spy thriller G2. To be a Pan-India release, the film is being made on a massive scale with top-notch production values that has begun in 3 countries- India, UAE and France. The team is planning to take it on floors in October. Simultaneously, he is also working on a love story, which he is halfway through. Romance is considered a dying genre but after movies like Sita Ramam, moviegoers are literally looking for more in this space. Sesh is giving it all for his next story''.