'Goodachari 2', also called 'G2' is one of the most anticipated movies. It stars Adivi Sesh and Banita Sandhu. The latest actor to join the cast of the spy thriller is none other than Emraan Hashmi. On Thursday, he was welcomed on board by the film's team. Adivi is excited and can't wait to work with Emraan in 'G2'.
Taking to his X handle, Sesh wrote, “Welcoming the brilliant @emraanhashmi into the #G2 Universe. Can’t wait to work with you sir. It’s going to be. #Goodachari2. (sic)”. In a press note, the actor said, “I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film.”
Emraan replied, ''@AdiviSesh glad to be onboard . Can’t wait !! And pls no formalities with calling me .. Sir plain ol Emraan will do !! C u soon(sic)''.
'G2', which is directed by Vinay Kumar, is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster 'Goodachari' helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The shoot has already started for 'G2'.
In 2023, a source informed Pinkvilla, "Sesh is spending all his time completing action spy thriller G2. To be a Pan-India release, the film is being made on a massive scale with top-notch production values that has begun in 3 countries- India, UAE and France. The team is planning to take it on floors in October. Simultaneously, he is also working on a love story, which he is halfway through. Romance is considered a dying genre but after movies like Sita Ramam, moviegoers are literally looking for more in this space. Sesh is giving it all for his next story''.
"Sesh had two Pan-India releases- Major and HIT 2, considering both were super hits, he is being extra careful about his choice of scripts and is investing enough time even on G2's script,'' added the source.
Talking about Emraan Hashmi, he was last seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3' where he played the role of an antagonist.