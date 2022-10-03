'Disappointing Adipurush' Trends As Bad VFX In Teaser Upsets All, Netizens Compare Saif Ali Khan's Ravana Look To Khilji

'Adipurush' is certainly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. The teaser of the film was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on October 2. The film nites the talents of Prabhas, of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, and Om Raut, who directed the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which was the biggest Indian box office hit of 2020.

‘Adipurush’ is the filmmaker’s take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki, and is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is termed as Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. As seen in the teaser, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana aka Lankesh (lord of Lanka) while Sita is played by Kriti Sanon, known as Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter).

However, as soon as the teaser was released, it left netizens disappointed and upset, and social media users started trolling the teaser for its ‘poor VFX’. Saif’s look as Ravana with his short hair and beard made netizens question if he is playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film.

One social media user wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Another wrote, "What kind of hair cut is Saif given?"

This movie is an insult to Ramayan

Firstly why are Ravan and Hanuman not wearing Mukut?

What kind of hair cut is Saif given?he’s looking like Khilji

Ravan was one of d wisest Bramhin can't see his Janva

Pls stop hurting our sentiments #DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush pic.twitter.com/CkKylXzn1P — Anamika🌜✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard ?? Javid Habib ?? They have made him look like alauddin khilji 😂😂😂#AdipurushMegaTeaserLaunch #Adipurush #disappointed #animation pic.twitter.com/MGZTtqqicz — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) October 2, 2022

Some social media users went on to say that the film's VFX looks no better than an animated cartoon for kids, and argued that nobody can beat Ramanand Sagar’s 'Ramayana'. Complaining about poor VFX, netizens also said that 'Adipurush' is an insult to 'Ramayana', thereby trending #DisappointingAdipurish" on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here:

Ravan 👇 seriously



Yr ise to acche character pr cartoons m work krte h..pta nhi kya soch k inko yesa look diya ...Hindu culture ki respect na kr sko to 🙏 request h disrespect bhi mt kro#DisappointingAdipurish #BoycottAdipurush#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/xxec0eyklv — Anamika🌜✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

Y is everything looking dark and blue instead it should have been rich and colorful. This looks more of a dracula kind of movie but not ramayan, it's more of a gorilla warfare but not vanara sena and 500cr for this kinda 3rd class output #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/4EbCeiqTnW — S A N T O S H G O T T A P U (@santosh_sg07) October 3, 2022

I was wrong about #Adipurush, we can't do justice to stories like #Ramayana & #Mahabharata unless we have a budget of 1000+ crores. #Adipurush looks promising but I am #disappointed with the VFX & CGI. Instead of Prabhas's hefty fees, makers could have invested that money in VFX. pic.twitter.com/1s6gCb9Phh — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) October 2, 2022

What nonsense #Ravana has been shown in #Adipurush



Believe it or not #Ravana was a great king and a great ruler.



He was a big devotee of lord #Shiva



Please stop this muslimification of all history characters. #DisappointingAdipurish pic.twitter.com/MPgNLzuW9z — QueenB🇮🇳 (@iBhagavathi) October 3, 2022

'Adipurush', a mythological drama, has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, it will release in theatres on January 12, 2023.