'Disappointing Adipurush' Trends As Bad VFX In Teaser Upsets All, Netizens Compare Saif Ali Khan's Ravana Look To Khilji

The ‘Adipurush’ teaser, starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, has been subjected to brutal trolling by social media users.

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 1:57 pm

'Adipurush' is certainly one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023. The teaser of the film was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on October 2. The film nites the talents of Prabhas, of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, and Om Raut, who directed the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which was the biggest Indian box office hit of 2020.

‘Adipurush’ is the filmmaker’s take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki, and is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas's character is termed as Raghav, which is another name for Lord Ram. As seen in the teaser, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana aka Lankesh (lord of Lanka) while Sita is played by Kriti Sanon, known as Janaki (as in King Janaka's daughter).

However, as soon as the teaser was released, it left netizens disappointed and upset, and social media users started trolling the teaser for its ‘poor VFX’. Saif’s look as Ravana with his short hair and beard made netizens question if he is playing Ravana or Alauddin Khilji in the film. 

One social media user wrote, “I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Another wrote, "What kind of hair cut is Saif given?"

Some social media users went on to say that the film's VFX looks no better than an animated cartoon for kids, and argued that nobody can beat Ramanand Sagar’s 'Ramayana'. Complaining about poor VFX, netizens also said that 'Adipurush' is an insult to 'Ramayana', thereby trending #DisappointingAdipurish" on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets here:

'Adipurush', a mythological drama, has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles, it will release in theatres on January 12, 2023.

