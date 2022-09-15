'Brahmastra' Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ayan Mukerji’s Film To Enter Rs 200 Crore club

Ayan Mukerji's dream project 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead role continues to set the cash register ringing even after a week of its release.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film has earned somewhere between Rs 10.35 crore-11.35 crore on Wednesday, which takes its six-day collection to an impressive Rs 161 crore. While the movie is said to have earned a whopping Rs 142 crore in Hindi markets, it minted Rs 19 crore from southern states. The fantasy drama’s opening week will close around Rs 170 crore, the highest any Bollywood movie has earned since the pandemic began.

And going with these figures, it is expected that the film will have strong second week too. The next weekend target for the film should be around Rs 35 crore, which if it manages to achieve, the movie will enter Rs 200 crore club within just ten days of its theatrical release.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s passion project which he took more than a decade to conceptualise and realise. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in other prominent roles, while superstar Shah Rukh Khan features in an extended cameo.

After the success of 'Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva', Mukerji says that the sequel of the film will be back on the big screen in December 2025.

Released on September 9, the part one ended after teasing its sequel titled Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev. In an interview with indianexpress.com, the filmmaker says that he has set a target of a 2025 release for the next part.