Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen performing some hard-hitting stunts in 'Vikram Vedha', a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name, which starred Madhavan and Vijay Setupathi in the lead roles. However, a segment of social media users are not happy with the makers of the film resulting in the hashtag 'Boycott Vikram Vedha' started trending on Twitter.

The trend caught up on social media sites just days before the film's release on september 30.

While some are upset that the Tamil film is being remade in Bollywood, others are targeting its lead actors. Some also want the audience to go for 'Ponniyin Selvan' instead as it is releasing on the same day. Here's how hashtags 'Boycott Vikram Vedha', 'Hrithik Roshan' and 'Saif Ali Khan' have taken over Twitter.

The film's story revolves around a tough cop Vikram sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha. It is based on Indian folktale "Vikram aur Betaal". The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.