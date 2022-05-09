Monday, May 09, 2022
'Arjun Reddy' Actor Rahul Ramakrishna To Get Married To Longtime Girlfriend Bindu

Rahul Ramakrishna shared a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend Bindu while announcing the news of his upcoming wedding to all his fans and followers.

Updated: 09 May 2022 6:43 pm

Actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who rose to prominence in Tollywood with the film 'Arjun Reddy', has announced that he would marry shortly. The actor also shared a picture of himself kissing his girlfriend Bindu.

Ramakrishna, who built a reputation for himself in Tollywood with many blockbusters, had intended to marry his lady love, Bindu, before the pandemic. Bindu works as a software engineer, and the pair had planned a modest registered wedding earlier.

Ramakrishna recently published a photo on Instagram in which he can be seen locking lips with his lady love Bindu on the balcony. "Meet her," the star captioned the romantic photo. 

Several of his admirers congratulated the pair and expressed delight at the news.  Ramakrishna earlier had said that Bindu was a great fan of his work. The pair first met at a party. They became friends after Bindu provided him with a ride home since he couldn't get one. 

"That was a really kind gesture on the part of a stranger, in my opinion. Our connection began when we opened up on the journey. Whether it's personality or professional traits, we have a lot in common," Ramakrishna recalled while talking to ABP Live. 

Apart from 'Arjun Reddy,’ Ramakrishna has a few significant films in the pipeline. He was recently seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's blockbuster pan-India film 'RRR', and that garnered him a lot of praise.

