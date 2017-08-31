The Website
31 August 2017 Last Updated at 8:20 pm Sports

'You Will Always Be Our Captain': Emotional Virat Kohli Tells MS Dhoni On Completing 300 ODIs

Dhoni, who hit an unbeaten 49 off 42 in India's 375 for five in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka, was felicitated on the ground in the presence of the entire Indian team.
Outlook Web Bureau
"You will always be our captain," is what an emotional Virat Kohli told Mahendra Singh Dhoni after presenting a specially designed silver bat on completing 300 ODIs on Thursday.

Dhoni, who hit an unbeaten 49 off 42 in India's 375 for five in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka, was felicitated on the ground in the presence of the entire Indian team.

Kohli's short speech touched everyone's hearts.

"What do I say. 90 percent of us started our career under you. It is an honour to give this memento to you. And you will always remain our captain," said the current Indian captain drawing a loud applause from his teammates.

Dhoni is the sixth Indian to get to 300 ODIs and others are Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

