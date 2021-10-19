Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US: Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

US: Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law
Abortion rights advocates rally at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, to oppose the state laws which impose strict restrictions on abortions. | AP

Trending

US: Biden Admin Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Anti-Abortion Law
outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T11:51:16+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 11:51 am

The Biden administration in the US  is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts.

The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already includes a major case about the future of abortion rights in the U.S.

No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

Related Stories

US Justice Department Challenges Texas' New Anti-Abortion Law

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court Monday to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation's strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system. The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The Texas law defies the Supreme Court's major decisions on abortion rights “by banning abortion long before viability -- indeed, before many women even realize they are pregnant,” the Justice Department wrote in its plea to the court.

“The question now is whether Texas' nullification of this Court's precedents should be allowed to continue while the courts consider the United States' suit. As the district court recognized, it should not,” the Justice Department wrote.

The administration also said the court could short-circuit the usual process and rule on the law's constitutionality this term, even though lower courts have yet to do so. The justices have done this only a handful of times in recent decades, the last occasion being a 2019 dispute over the Trump administration's ultimately failed effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. In that case, a deadline for finalizing the census was fast approaching.

In this case, the administration said, Texas' attempt to evade federal court review of its law and the possibility that other states could adopt similar measures justify the court's early involvement.

The high court ordered Texas to respond by midday Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's news briefing that President Joe Biden would protect abortion rights, and that the Justice Department would lead efforts to ensure that women have “access to fundamental rights that they have to protect their own health.”

It's not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

The Trump appointees, joined by two other conservatives, have once before rejected a plea to keep the law on hold, in a separate lawsuit filed by abortion providers. There was no immediate timetable for Supreme Court action on this latest motion.

While courts have blocked other state laws effectively banning abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb, roughly around 24 weeks, the Texas law has so far avoided a similar fate because of its unique structure that leaves enforcement up to private citizens, rather than state officials. Anyone who brings a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider for violating the law is entitled to claim at least $10,000 in damages.

In the 5-4 vote last month to allow the law to remain in effect, the high court acknowledged in an unsigned order that there were “serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law” but also “complex and novel” procedural questions about whom to sue and whether federal courts had the power to stop the law from being enforced.

In a dissenting opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that he would have put the “unprecedented” law on hold so that court could consider “whether a state can avoid responsibility for its laws” by handing off enforcement. The court's three liberal justices also dissented.

The question now is whether the administration's presence in the new lawsuit will make a difference. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals provided its answer late Thursday, extending its earlier order that allows the law to remain in effect. In a 2-1 vote, the court said it was siding with Texas for the same reasons the Supreme Court and a different 5th Circuit panel cited in the providers' lawsuit — questioning whether anyone could march into federal court to challenge the law.

Texas sought help from the appeals court after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled that the Justice Department did have the ability to sue and that he had the authority to stop the law from being enforced, writing that “women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution.”

The judge conceded, however, that “other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden USA Abortion International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

FBI To Investigate Attack On Indian Restaurant Attacked By Pro-Trump Mob Last Year

FBI To Investigate Attack On Indian Restaurant Attacked By Pro-Trump Mob Last Year

ISKCON Calls For Strict Action Against Perpetrators Of Durga Puja Violence In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Violence: US Condemns Attacks On Hindus On Durga Puja

US Envoy For Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad Resigns, His Deputy Takes Over

Bill Gates Was Warned About Flirting In 2008: Microsoft

Former US Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dies Due To Covid-19 Complications

ASEAN Countries Blind To Opposition's Violence: Myanmar Leader

China Claims To Have Tested 'Hypersonic Vehicles', Not Missiles

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul Slam Fifties In Warm-Up Tie Vs England

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

Rohtang Pass Sees First Snow Of The Season

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Moria

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides in Kerala. Rescue Operations Underway

Advertisement

More from World

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport On October 20

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Russia Continues To Witness Covid-19 Surge, Infections Exceed 8 Million

Mix And Match Vaccines Prove To Be Highly Effective In Fighting Covid-19: Lancet Study

Mix And Match Vaccines Prove To Be Highly Effective In Fighting Covid-19: Lancet Study

Masks? Vaccine? How Japan Scripted Overnight Covid-19 Success Story

Masks? Vaccine? How Japan Scripted Overnight Covid-19 Success Story

Read More from Outlook

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

China Has Increased Activities At 'In-Depth' Areas Near Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander

Outlook Web Desk / 'The annual training exercise that the PLA carries out there has seen some increase in the level of activities in the depth areas,' Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Uttarakhand Rains Claim 11 More Lives, Nainital Cut Off From Rest Of State

Outlook Web Desk / Incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PCB, BCCI Need To Be Friends Before Any Bilateral Series: Ramiz

PTI / PCB chairman Ramiz Raja personally met BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah on the sidelines of the ACC meet in Dubai recently.

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

US Court Rejects Nirav Modi's Plea For Dismissal Of Fraud Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / The allegations were made by Richard Levin, the court appointed trustee of three US corporations, indirectly owned by Nirav Modi previously.

Advertisement