﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Pak PM Imran Khan Fears 'Another Incident' Before Indian Elections

Pak PM Imran Khan Fears 'Another Incident' Before Indian Elections

'I'm still apprehensive before the (Indian) elections, I feel that something could happen,' The News International quoted Khan.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2019
Pak PM Imran Khan Fears 'Another Incident' Before Indian Elections
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
File Photo
Pak PM Imran Khan Fears 'Another Incident' Before Indian Elections
outlookindia.com
2019-03-27T15:04:57+0530

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he fears "another security incident" with India ahead of general elections in that country.

"I'm still apprehensive before the (Indian) elections, I feel that something could happen," The News International quoted Khan as telling the Financial Times.

"When Pulwama happened, I felt that Modi's government used that to build this war hysteria," he added, referring to the February 14 suicide bombing at Pulwama in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

"The Indian public should realise that this is all for winning the election, it's nothing to do with the real issues of the sub-continent."

Khan said that tensions were still high even after the Pulwama attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group.

India then bombed the JeM's biggest training camp in Pakistan, which retaliated the next day with bombing sorties. An Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan but released.

(IANS)

 

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Islamabad Indo-Pak Indo-Pak Conflict Lok Sabha Elections 2019 International
  • Comments (1)

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Actor Urmila Matondkar Joins Congress, Likely To Be Party Candidate From Mumbai North
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters