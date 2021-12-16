Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge

According to French Prime Minister Jean Castex's statement, in view of the extremely rapid spread of the omicron variant in the UK, the revised measures will take effect from Sarurday.

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Omicron Scare: France To Restrict Travel From Britain To Prevent Covid-19 Surge
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T19:24:50+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 7:24 pm

France will sharply restrict travel to and from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for travelling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday.

The move suddenly disrupted travel plans for families and others on both sides of the English Channel. Travellers questioned whether the measures were politically driven, and UK officials suggested they were pointless.

With omicron now seeded around the world, “red list” travel bans “wouldn't be effective or proportionate,” said Boris Johnson's spokesman, Max Blain. He said Johnson hadn't spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the move, and that Britain doesn't plan to take a reciprocal measure.

The new French measures will take effect first thing Saturday, just after midnight, “in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the omicron variant in the UK”, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement.

The French government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks. Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that tourism and business travel to and from Britain will be strongly curtailed, and all those arriving from Britain will need to have a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, and to test again upon arrival and isolate “in a place they choose” for at least 48 hours pending the result.

The measures will apply to vaccinated travellers as well as unvaccinated travellers.

UK travel industry officials expressed dismay at the French restrictions, describing the new rules as a hammer blow to the industry. Travel officials demanded government help for battered businesses.

“The winter sports and school travel markets are particularly exposed, and the government must now bring forward a support package if we are not to see company failures and job losses," said Mark Tanzer, chief executive of travel and trade association Abta.

Tanzer said the sector has had little opportunity to make money since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, and will now be faced with another wave of cancellations.

There are several hundred flights scheduled between Britain and France over the week leading up to Christmas, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. That's the equivalent of more than 90,000 seats, though the new restrictions mean they are likely to be largely empty.

The UK recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England's chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.

According to France's new measures, citizens of any EU country can still enter France from Britain, in addition to non-EU citizens with a long-term EU residency permit or long-term visa, and some other categories of people including truckers who are only transiting France, diplomats and health care workers. All other foreigners are not allowed in.

People will only be allowed to leave France for Britain if they aren't French, or if they have an urgent health or legal reason to travel.

The abrupt move comes after weeks of political tensions between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing rights and how to deal with migration in dangerous small boats across the English Channel.

It also comes as France's government is desperately trying to avoid a new lockdown or stricter measures that would hurt the economy and cloud President Emmanuel Macron's expected campaign for the April presidential election. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Paris Omicron France United Kingdom International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

China: #MeToo Victims Face Abuse, Payback For Going Public

China: #MeToo Victims Face Abuse, Payback For Going Public

Omicron: EU Leaders To Deliberate On New Covid-19 Variant Spread, Infection Spike

Explainer | What Is ‘La Nina’ And How It Can Lead To A Colder Winter In India This Year

Omicron Variant: South Africa Develops Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine

Ukraine: EU Hopes To Avoid Russia's Invasion With Sanctions Threat, Dialogue

Oman: US Navy Rescues Five Drug Smugglers From Burning Ship, Drugs Worth $14.7 Million Retrieved

RSF Press Freedom Report: 'Times Tough For Journalists'; China, Belarus, Myanmar 'Worst Culprits'

Omicron Spreads 70 Times Faster Than Previous Covid-19 Strains, Shows Study

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Dominant Australia Reach 221/2 On Day 1

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from World

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

Myanmar: Public's Cries For Gas Sanctions Grows Thunderous To Stop Military Funding

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

US: Joe Biden Nominates Ambassadors; Caroline Kennedy For Japan, Michelle Kwan For Belize

Myanmar: Public Demands Gas Sanctions To Curb Military Funding

Myanmar: Public Demands Gas Sanctions To Curb Military Funding

Read More from Outlook

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement