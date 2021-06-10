French Man Gets 4-Month Prison Sentence For Slapping Macron

Also read French President Emmanuel Macron Slapped In Public, Video Surfaces

A French court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Macron in the face.

Damien Tarel was quickly arrested after the swipe that caught Macron's left cheek with an audible thwack on Tuesday, as the French leader was greeting a crowd.

ð¨ð«ð· | BREAKING: Macron slapped in the face



Via @ConflitsFrance pic.twitter.com/1L7eYTsvDR — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 8, 2021

The court in the southeastern city of Valence convicted Tarel Thursday on a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority. He was given four months in prison and an additional 14-month suspended sentence, and also banned from ever holding public office and from owning weapons for five years.

Tarel described himself as a right-wing or extreme-right “patriot” and member of the yellow vest economic protest movement. He shouted a centuries-old royalist war cry as he hit the president.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine