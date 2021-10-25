Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Eleven Picasso Artworks Fetch Whopping $109 Million In US Auction

The auction was held in Las Vegas on the occasion of Pablo Picasso's 140th birthday.

Eleven Picasso Artworks Fetch Whopping $109 Million In US Auction
Pablo Picasso's 'Femme au béret rouge-orange' on display | AP/PTI

Trending

Eleven Picasso Artworks Fetch Whopping $109 Million In US Auction
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T08:19:06+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 8:19 am

Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist's 140th birthday.

The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them.

The Saturday event was organized by Sotheby's and marked the first time the famed auction house staged an evening marquee sale in North America outside its New York saleroom. It featured Picasso artworks from 1917 to 1969.

Related Stories

The Art Of Masood Hussain: Kashmir, Vitasta And Jalodbhava

Auction officials said Picasso's 1938 portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter entitled “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman in a reddish-orange hat”) sold for $40.5 million after a bidding battle, well above estimates of $20 million to $30 million.

The painting last sold at auction in the 1980s for around $900,000 and was acquired by casino mogul Steve Wynn in 1998 and became MGM Resorts' property when the company purchased The Mirage resort from Wynn.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The Picasso auction also featured two Cubist-inspired still life paintings from the early 1940s during World War II with “Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs” selling for $16.6 million and “Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier” going for $8.3 million.

“Homme et enfant,” a 1959 work that is nearly two meters tall, sold for $24.4 million.

Picasso lived from 1881 until 1973 and spent much of his adult life in France.

Over the course of more than 70 years as a working artist, Picasso is said to have created more than 13,000 paintings.

Organisers said the auction lasted about 45 minutes and drew about 150 people, with some seated in gold-framed chairs.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

China: 2 Dead In Nanjing University Laboratory Explosion

China: 2 Dead In Nanjing University Laboratory Explosion

Sudan: Govt Officials Detained, Phones Down Amid Suspected Coup

Alec Baldwin Shooting Raises Calls For Arms Ban On Movie Sets

Covid-19: China Closes Tourist Sites Amid Surging Cases In Gansu Province

Top US Health Official Asked To Leave Senator's Meeting After He Refused To Wear Mask

Psychopath Killer: Ex-Saudi Official Blows Whistle On Crown Prince, Threatens To Release Video If Killed

Pakistan: 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Firing Between Rival Factions Over Land Dispute

US Envoy Urges North Korea To Stop Tests, Engage In Talks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from World

China Passes Law To Ease Homework Pressure On Children

China Passes Law To Ease Homework Pressure On Children

China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

China Passes New Land Border Law Amid Ongoing Standoff With India

China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

China Launches New Satellite In Bid To Solve 'Space Debris' Problem

Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Diwali 2021: London's Trafalgar Square Decks Up As Indians Celebrate Festival Of Lights

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement