Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week

It will be the first ministerial visit from Australia after it joined a new security alliance with the UK and the US that triggered sharp reactions from France and raised apprehensions about its possible impact on the Quad.

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week
Australia-India ties | PTI

Trending

Australian Trade Minister To Visit India Next Week
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T15:04:06+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 3:04 pm

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan will visit India next week to explore sealing of an early harvest trade pact to be followed by a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) in line with the overall policy approach by the two sides to ramp up economic ties.

It will be the first ministerial visit from Australia after it joined a new security alliance with the UK and the US that triggered sharp reactions from France and raised apprehensions about its possible impact on the Quad.

Tehan announced his visit to India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, the UK and Europe in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra.

"While in India, I will seek to further advance our recent progress towards a free trade agreement, or what is called the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, CECA," he said.

"Both countries are committed to achieving an early harvest announcement on an interim agreement to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services, and pave the way for an early conclusion of a full CECA," the Australian trade Minister said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tehan said he and his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal are seeking to make progress towards an "interim deadline", describing India as a partner of Australia with a mutual interest in an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific.

"It's an ambitious approach, and this meeting will be crucial, but it's one that can be achieved if both sides are seeking a truly complementary agreement," he said.

"We are working towards an agreement that aligns with our principles and encourages expanded trade and investment flows to the benefit of the economies and peoples of both countries," Tehan said.

The Australian trade minister will arrive in India after visiting Indonesia.

Earlier this month, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton paid a three-day visit to India

"Two years from now, India, the world's biggest democracy, is on track to become the world's most populous nation. Backed by one million Indians turning 18 every month, rapid urbanisation and industrialisation, and a drive for technological innovation and digitisation, India's economic story offers enormous promise," he said.

"We all have a stake in India's success," he added.

Tehan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has begun promoting a free trade narrative and is seeking closer economic ties with like-minded nations, including Australia.

"For Australia, there are significant growth opportunities in critical minerals, infrastructure, energy, technology, agriculture, education and space," he said.

The trade minister said emphasis will be given on these sectors in the Australian government's soon-to-be-released update to Peter Varghese's India Economic Strategy.

Tehan's visit to India comes amid a growing focus on the security pact among Australia, the US and the UK. The pact is seen as the most significant security arrangement among the three nations since World War II.

India on Tuesday said the new security agreement, AUKUS (Australia, the UK and the US) is neither relevant to the Quad nor will have any impact on its functioning.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

France reacted angrily to the formation of the new alliance as it resulted in Paris effectively losing a multi-billion dollar deal to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is also upset over its exclusion from the alliance.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Australia International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan May Silence Once Thriving Afghan Music Scene

Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan May Silence Once Thriving Afghan Music Scene

US Newspaper Calls Kamala Harris-Modi Meeting A 'Coming Of Age' Moment For Indians

G-4 Nations Want To Make UN Security Council More 'Legitimate, Effective and Representative'

Human Immune Systems Just As Unique As Fingerprints, Finds New Study

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

US Approves Booster Dose Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine For Special Groups

Biden Doubles US Global Donation Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Taliban's Envoy To UN Requests Quick Recognition

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from World

UN General Assembly Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution, Israel & US Boycott Meeting

UN General Assembly Adopts Anti-Racism Resolution, Israel & US Boycott Meeting

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

PM Modi Arrives In US For Quad And United Nations Address, Will Meet Biden Tomorrow

Explained: What are the WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines

Explained: What are the WHO Global Air Quality Guidelines

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Earthquake With Magnitude-6.5 Recorded Off Nicaragua Coast

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement