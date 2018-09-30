Vice President Naidu Visits Ailing Goa CM Parrikar In AIIMS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at AIIMS in New Delhi to inquire about his health on Sunday.

Parrikar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 15.

Parrikar, 62, was flown to the national capital owing to his declining health.

He had returned from the US in the first week of September, days after which he was admitted to a hospital in Goa.

Earlier this year, he had undergone a three-month-long treatment in the US.

"Met Shri Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa and inquired about his health at AIIMS today. He is one of the most lovable and honest senior politicians in our country. I wish & hope he will get well soon and serve the society as he ever does," the Vice-President's secretariat tweeted.

