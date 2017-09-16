The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
16 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:03 am International

Vatican Recalls Diplomat From US After Allegations That He Viewed Child Porn Images

Outlook Web Bureau
Vatican Recalls Diplomat From US After Allegations That He Viewed Child Porn Images
File-Representative Image
Vatican Recalls Diplomat From US After Allegations That He Viewed Child Porn Images
outlookindia.com
2017-09-16T10:08:49+0530

The Vatican has recalled one of its diplomats from Washington and started a probe into allegations that he viewed child pornography images.


The Vatican said US authorities had informed it on August 21, via diplomatic channels, "of a possible violation of laws relating to child pornography images by a member of the diplomatic corps of the Holy See accredited to Washington.

"The Holy See, following the practice of sovereign states, recalled the priest in question, who is currently in Vatican City," a statement read.

The Vatican, which did not name the "priest" in question, added a judicial investigation was under way and that efforts had been made through "international collaboration to obtain elements relative to the case."

Given the investigation remained at a preliminary stage, the case was subject to confidentiality, the Vatican said.

(AFP) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vatican Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Security Tightened In Panchkula Ahead Of Hearing In Murder Cases Against Baba Ram Rahim
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters