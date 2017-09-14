The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:34 pm National

UP: Overloaded Boat Capsises In Yamuna Killing 22, CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief

The boat sank close to Katha village, 20 km from the district headquarters.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP: Overloaded Boat Capsises In Yamuna Killing 22, CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief
Representative Image- File
UP: Overloaded Boat Capsises In Yamuna Killing 22, CM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Relief
outlookindia.com
2017-09-14T12:37:56+0530

At least 22 people drowned and many others were missing after an overloaded boat capsized in the Yamuna River here today.

The boat was carrying 60 people, District Magistrate Bhawani Singh said.

The boat sank close to Katha village, 20 km from the district headquarters.

Police and PAC personnel have fished out 22 bodies so far while 10 others have been rescued, he said. A search was on to trace others.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The boat was ferrying passengers more than its capacity. Most of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were women. As soon as the boat reached mid-stream it capsized," the district magistrate said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident.

In a tweet, he issued instructions that the kin of the deceased be given Rs 2 lakh as relief from the chief minister's relief fund.

The chief minister also directed the district magistrate to immediately provide succour to the affected people, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

He said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Accidents National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Vijay Mallya Set To Return To London Court Today For Hearing In His Extradition Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters