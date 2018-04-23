The Website
23 April 2018 Last Updated at 10:29 am National

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde Receives Threat Call, Says A Truck Tried To Hit His Car

Outlook Web Bureau
Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde Receives Threat Call, Says A Truck Tried To Hit His Car
File Photo
Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde Receives Threat Call, Says A Truck Tried To Hit His Car
Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has alleged receiving a threat call in the wee hours of Sunday and said a truck had tried to hit his car on the national highway.

Hegde's personal assistant has lodged a complaint at Sirsi New Market Police station.

Police have registered a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 504 and 507 in this regard.

On April 18, Hegde's escort vehicle was hit by a truck in Karnataka's Haveri district.

Hegde was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 p.m. when the incident took place.

The Minister said, "A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district, tried to hit my vehicle. Since my vehicle was in top speed, it escaped the hit."

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anant Kumar Hegde Karnataka BJP Cabinet & Council of Ministers National Reportage

