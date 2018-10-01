After an engrossing first round, world's favourite club tournament UEFA Champions League returns for its second round fixtures this week.

Barcelona's away fixture in London against Tottenham is the big ticket match of the week, but there are other mouth-watering match-ups like the one involving Manchester United's home match against Valencia, and also defending champions Real Madrid's Moscow visit.

Lionel Messi, with the added pressure of captaining Barca, will hope to continue his scoring form from the previous round, where he hit a hat-trick against PSV. But Barca's arch-rivals Real will be without Gareth Bale when the defending champions take on CSKA in Moscow.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus should have it easy against the Swiss outfit Young Boys. But other big teams like Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are likely to face still challenge.

Here's the complete fixture for the second round matches and how to watch them live:

Matchday 2, Tuesday Fixtures

10:25 PM IST kick-off

Hoffenheim (GER) vs Manchester City (ENG) - Group F

Juventus (ITA) vs Young Boys (SUI) - Group H

Matchday 2, Wednesday Fixtures

12:30 AM IST kick-off

AEK (NED) vs Benfica (POR) - Group E

CSKA Moscow (RUS) vs Real Madrid (ESP) - Group G

Bayern Munich (GER) vs Ajax (NED) - Group E

Manchester United (ENG) vs Valencia (ESP) - Group H

Lyon (FRA) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - Group F

AS Roma (ITA) vs Viktoria Plzen (CZE) - Group G

10:25 PM IST kick-off

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Red Star Belgrade (SER) - Group C

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) vs Schalke 04 (GER) - Group D

Matchday 2, Thursday Fixtures

12:30 AM IST Kick-off

Napoli (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG) - Group C

Porto (POR) vs Galatasaray (TUR) - Group D

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Inter Milan (ITA) - Group B

Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs AS Monaco (FRA) - Group A

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) vs Barcelona (ESP) -Group B

Atletico Madrid (ESP) vs Club Brugge (BEL) - Group A

Sony Pictures Networks will broadcast all the matches, while live streaming will be available of its digital platform SonyLiv.