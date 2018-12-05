Telangana Assembly Polls: Yogi Says Karimnagar To Be Renamed 'Karipuram' If BJP Voted To Power

As the campaigning session in Telangana was coming to an end on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed to rename Karimnagar as 'Karimpurum' in a gesture to respect people's sentiments if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound Telangana, Yogi said: "If BJP comes to power in Telangana then BJP will work for renaming Karimnagar into 'Karipuram' and respect your sentiments.

While addressing a rally in Hyderabad on December 2, Yogi Adityanath said that BJP will support in transforming Hyderabad city's into 'Bhagyanagar' if BJP is voted to power.

"If Hyderabad has to be transformed into 'Bhagyanagar' then I call upon you to support BJP to form the government (in Telangana)", he had said.

Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh Lodh, who was an MLA in the dissolved Assembly, had on several occasions earlier said that BJP would aim to rename Hyderabad and other cities in the

state after the names of great people, if elected to power.

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had earlier changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, Faizabad to Ayodhya and Mughalsarai Junction to Pt Deen Dhayal

Upadhyay junction.

PTI