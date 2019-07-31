Working In Solidarity With Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Is Not Being Bullied: Chief Selector MSK Prasad

﻿
Speaking to PTI on the back of recent criticism especially from Sunil Gavaskar, India cricket team's selection committee's boss MSK Prasad stated that the panel's working with Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid is in the larger interest of the team and the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
It is almost on a regular basis, that media reports state that the selection committee falls way too easily to the demands of Shastri, Kohli or Dravid.
2019-07-31T10:36:05+0530

After being at the receiving end of criticism of fire for quite some since India's semifinal exit from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, chief selector MSK Prasad has come out to the media defending himself and his committee. He also spoke about his panel's working with head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and India A boss Rahul Dravid.

It is almost on a regular basis, that media reports state that the selection committee falls way too easily to the demands of Shastri, Kohli or Dravid.

"Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are the coach and captain of our senior team and Rahul Dravid looks after India A team. They have their roles and responsibilities cut out. We as selection committee have our roles and responsibilities," said Prasad, as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: India Cricket Team Chief Selector MSK Prasad Reacts To Sunil Gavaskar's 'Lame Duck' Jibe

"Working in tandem and in solidarity with Ravi, Virat and Rahul cannot be taken as being bullied. There were several occasions we had difference of opinions which we may not bring into the public domain. What happens within the four walls has to remain there. At the end of the day, we move on in the larger interest of the Indian team and the country," he continued.

Talking about Sunil Gavaskar's recent jibe at the panel, Prasad quipped, "It is a common misconception that people think players who have played more cricket have more knowledge or more power and can bully anybody but it is not the fact. If that is the case then the entire coaching unit, selection committee and all other relevant fields should be filled with only those people who have had vast international careers as players. I don't think this is right."

(PTI Inputs)

Mannava Sri Kanth Prasad (MSK Prasad) Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri Rahul Dravid Cricket
