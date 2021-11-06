Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Leading Wicket-taker In T20 Internationals

Jasprit Bumrah, who made his T20 International debut against Australia in 2016, took five years and 283 days to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts during their ICC T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Dubai, UAE on November 5, 2021. | AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

2021-11-06T17:57:44+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 5:57 pm

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah became India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format when he bowled Scotland’s lower order batter Mark Watt in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (November 5). (More Cricket News)

It was Gujarat pacer’s 64th wicket in 53 innings of 54 T20 Internationals. He surpassed spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 63 wickets from 49 innings of as many matches.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third with 55 wickets from 48 innings of as many matches and is followed by pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (50 wickets from 52 innings of as many matches) and Ravindra Jadeja (43 wickets from 53 innings of 54 matches).

The right-arm speedster Jasprit Bumrah had made his T20 International debut against Australia, at Adelaide on January 26, 2016, took five years and 283 days to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

The 27-year-old took 47 wickets at an average of 17.68 in 36 innings of as many matches in India’s wins while he dismissed 13 batters at an average of 25.30 in 13 innings of as many matches in India’s defeat.

He claimed one wicket in two tied matches and three wickets in three incomplete matches.

MOST WICKETS FOR INDIA IN T20 INTERNATIONALS

(Bowler - M - I - Overs - Runs - Wkts - AVG - E/R - S/R - 4WI - Best)

Jasprit Bumrah - 54 - 53 - 193.5 - 1271 - 64 - 19.85 - 6.55 - 18.17 - 0 - 3/11;
Yuzvendra Chahal - 49 - 49 - 191.3 - 1594 - 63 - 25.30 - 8.32 - 18.23 - 3 - 6/25;
Ravichandran Ashwin - 48 - 48 - 179 - 1236 - 55 - 22.47 - 6.90 - 19.52 - 2 - 4/8;
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 52 - 52 - 184.5 - 1280 - 50 - 25.60 - 6.92 - 22.12 - 2 - 5/24;
Ravindra Jadeja - 54 - 53 - 175.1 - 1237 - 43 - 28.76 - 7.06 - 24.44 - 0 - 3/15.

