Sunil Gavaskar Hails Hardik Pandya's Return, Says All-Rounder Covers All Bases For India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has hailed the return of Hardik Pandya after the embattled all-rounder played a crucial role in Men in Blue's convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the third ODI match on Monday.

Pandya, who is still facing an inquiry for his loose talk on women, played his first international match following the events that unfolded after sharing the couch with Bollywood film-maker Karan Johar in the celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan'.

On Monday, the 25-year-old took two wickets and also showed his fielding brilliance by taking a stunning catch. Impressed with the all-rounder's performance, the batting great said that Pandya's return to the Indian ODI team adds balance.

"He was very, very impressive. You know why this team management wants him in the side. He actually fills that little blank that was there. This allows the team to be balanced. He covers all the bases for the team," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"He's bowled a very good line, he has used the bouncers to very good effect. He has been like a live wire on the field. That's the plus that Hardik Pandya brings to the team. He is such an outstanding fielder. He will get you some impossible catches, get you some terrific run-outs and then with the bat and the ball, he does well," he added.

Last week, Pandya was allowed to join the team in New Zealand with the all-powerful Committee of Administrators (CoA) deciding to lift the ban on the all-rounder and batsman KL Rahul.

Both the players were facing an indefinite suspension from cricket following their misogynistic remarks.

On the show, he bragged about not asking the names of women at parties and how he watched them move on the dance floor. Both the players faced backlash for what netizens termed 'sexist' and 'disrespectful' remarks on women.