Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals

It was Andy Murray's second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks. He will next face Tommy Paul.

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals
Andy Murray reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years. | [Twitter: @atptour]

Trending

Stockholm Tennis Open: Andy Murray Beats Jannik Sinner To Reach Quarterfinals
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T11:05:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 11:05 am

British tennis star Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open. (More Tennis News)

It was Murray's second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna.

Andy Murray broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory on Wednesday.

In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point.

“It's probably my best win this season,” said the 34-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The British player has reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years.

“Obviously, if I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I need to win these matches,” said Murray, who is ranked 143rd. 

“I want to have a deep run here.”

Andy Murray next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old Canadian has had to wait two years to defend the only ATP title he has won in his short career, with the 2020 edition canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It felt amazing to be back here,” the third-seeded Shapovalov said after breaking Vavassori's serve three times in the last 16.

Shapovalov, ranked No. 18, will next play Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman's 6-4, 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik. Rinderknech had advanced to the last 16 after his first-round opponent, sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik, retired with an injury.

Fourth-seeded Dan Evans and eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe also advanced in straight sets and will meet in the quarterfinals.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Andy Murray Stockholm Other Sports Tennis Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik In Doubt For Semifinal Vs Australia

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik In Doubt For Semifinal Vs Australia

AUS Vs PAK, T20 World Cup Semis: Brett Lee Feels 'Underdogs' Australia Are Poised To Clinch Maiden Title

WTA Finals: Barbora Krejcikova Goes Down In Opener Vs Anett Kontaveit

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Semis: New Zealand Hero Daryl Mitchell 'Was Caught In A Whirl' In Sizzling Chase

ENG Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup, Semifinal: New Zealand Beat England In Thriller To Enter Maiden Final

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs Pakistan: Where To See T20 World AUS vs PAK Semifinal Live

IND vs NZ: Venkatesh Iyer Surprised By India Call-Up, 'Didn't Expect It So Soon'; Happy For Avesh Khan

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Face Injury Battle Ahead Of Greece, Sweden Clashes

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rape Threat To Virat Kohli's Daughter: Hyderabad Man Arrested By Mumbai Police

Rape Threat To Virat Kohli's Daughter: Hyderabad Man Arrested By Mumbai Police

PAK Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Semis: Australia Wary Of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Inswingers In Powerplay

PAK Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Semis: Australia Wary Of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Inswingers In Powerplay

Lanka Premier League Player Draft: Chris Gayle, Faf Du Plessis, Shoaib Malik Picked - Full Squad List

Lanka Premier League Player Draft: Chris Gayle, Faf Du Plessis, Shoaib Malik Picked - Full Squad List

India Win Set The Tone For Pakistan, Says Matthew Hayden Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semis Vs Australia

India Win Set The Tone For Pakistan, Says Matthew Hayden Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semis Vs Australia

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will meet New Zealand in the final. Check head-to-head and other individual records.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement