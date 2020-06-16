Renee Gracie, the history-making Australian racer who switched her career to become a porn star, not only earns a massive USD 90,650 per month but also established herself as an Internet sensation.

After her revelation about becoming a pornstar, the 25-year-old's name dominated Google search in countries like Australia, United States and India. As reported by newsd, search terms like "Renne Gracie Car racer," "Renne Gracie Hot," "Renne grace Movie," "Renne Gracie Leaked Nudes," "Renee Gracie latest," "Renee Gracie first video," "Renne Gracie Supercars," "Renne Gracie Onlyfans," etc. have featured in Google search.

Renee was the first full-time female racer in Australia’s V8 Supercars Super2 category in more than a decade. But limited earning from racing forced her to turn to OnlyFans, a website that allows people to provide their Instagram following with subscription-based content to add to their income including erotic images and videos.

Here, she revealed why she left racing:

She revealed that she earns up to $25,000 (approx Rs 18.8 lakh) per week through the sale of her photos and videos and her monthly income has shot up from $64,750 to an astonishing $90,650.

And after Instagram took down some of her photos, Renee shared a message, "My photos are getting removed from Instagram and it's really getting old now".

Here are some unknown facts about Renee Gracie:

- Renee was born in January 1995 in Kuraby, Brisbane (Australia).

- She did her schooling in Australia. After completing her schooling, she pursued professional racing as a career.

- She lives with her family in Yatala. Her mother suffered a serious illness and remained paralyzed for a long time.

- Renee started her racing career with kart racing in 2013.

- She competed in the 2013 and 2014 seasons of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship, thus making her the first-ever female to compete in the championship.

- In 2014, Gracie secured five top 10 race results and a 100 percent race finishing record.

- After switching to the Supercars Dunlop Series, Gracie drove for Paul Morris Motorsport where she became the first full-time female competitor in 14 years.

- In 2015, she partnered Simona de Silvestro of Switzerland to take part in Bathurst 1000 Supercar race.

- In 2016, she had her second stint in the Dunlop series where she had a wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000.

- In 2017, Gracie moved to Dragon Motor Sport and contested in the third season of the renamed Super2 series.

- In 2020, Renee joined adult subscription website onlyfans.com.

- She now has some 7000 subscribers.