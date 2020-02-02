NZ Vs IND, 5th T20I: Clueless Sivam Dube Concedes 34 Runs, Just Misses Stuart Broad's Unwanted Record By 2 Runs

India defeated New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and final T20I match against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday to become the first team to win a five-match series 5-0 in the shortest format of the game.

But there was one unwanted feat an Indian player achieved during the win. All-rounder Shivam Dube leaked 34 runs in his first over, which is the second most expensive over in a T20I match, only after Broad Broad's 36 against India at Durban, South Africa during the inaugural World T20 in 2007.

This was, however, the expensive over by an Indian bowler in T20I, beating Stuart Binny's 32 against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2016.

In the 10th over of the New Zealand innings, Tim Seifert hit Dube for consecutive sixes, followed by a four. Dube did well to break the onslaught by conceding a single off the fourth ball, but the pacer produced a no-ball and was hit for a four. The over ended with back-to-back sixes, hit by Ross Taylor.

In contrast, Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 12 runs in his four overs and got rid of three batsmen.