India rode on another all-round show to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Monday.

The result means that India now take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. This is India's first ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade. The Men-in-Blue last achieved the feat under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2009.

Chasing a below-par 243, India achieved the target with 42 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma (62) and Virat Kohli (60) hit fifties, while Ambati Rayudu (40)and Dinesh Karthik (38) remained unbeaten.

But Mohammed Shami won the man of the match award, his second in the series, for his figures of 3/41.

Here's what the two captains and Shami have said:

Virat Kohli, India captain

On the win



- Amazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me.

On the dressing room culture

- We really enjoy ourselves and even at the end when Rayudu and Karthik were batting, we were sitting in the change room and cheering for every run.

- That's how the environment in the dressing room is. The guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field.

On team confidence

- When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games, he's actually hungry to score runs and the opposition feels a bit nervous because he's gonna fire at some stage. So, that's the kind of confidence we carry in the team right now; in the batting department as well as the bowling department.

-The guys are making those impactful performances and that's why we have been winning convincingly. Hopefully, we can win the last 2 games.

On his break



- I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy 3-0 up sealing the series. I can relax and enjoy my break.

- Someday someone has to take your place and that's how the game goes. I'm pretty happy contributing for the team as much as I can.

Words of wisdom



- A word on the youngsters coming in - I think there are some outstanding talents. We saw Prithvi Shaw grab the opportunity with both hands. Shubman is a very exciting talent and I saw him bat in the nets and I was like wow I was not even ten per cent of that when I was 19.

- So, that's the confidence that they carry and it's great for Indian cricket, the standard keeps going up and the guys coming in can make those impact performances straightaway. And, we are more than happy to give them chances and provide them the space to grow.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain

Kiwi lesson and Indian consistency



- They are a very good side and they are teaching us a lesson. There are improvements today and we want to appreciate some of the lessons we have learnt from their side.

- The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that. The margins are large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement.

What went wrong?



- I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The wicket was tough and the partnership between Latham and Ross was outstanding. I think we are going okay with the ball in hand. We need early wickets to put pressure on the opposition.

Mohammed Shami, MoM

- It's really difficult to bowl against the wind. One comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.

The fourth match will be played on Thursday in Hamilton.