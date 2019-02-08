NZ Vs IND, 2nd T20I: India Hit Back With 7-Wicket Win, Level Series 1-1

RESULT - INDIA WON BY SEVEN WICKETS

Mahendra Singh Dhoni watched from the 22 yards distance as his heir apparent Rishabh Pant showed spunk in a tricky situation, guiding India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory against New Zealand.

The chase was set up by skipper Rohit Sharma (50 off 29 balls) in the company of Shikhar Dhawan (30, 31 balls) with a 79-run stand after Krunal Pandya got three wickets to restrict the hosts to 158/8. With whirlwind fifty, Rohit also became the top run-getter in the format, surpassing Martin Guptill.

Dhoni, the original master finisher couldn't have been happier as he saw Pant control what could have been a tricky 159-run chase with an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls. The series is now tied 1-1 with the decider in Hamilton on Sunday.

With the former India captain (20 no off 17 balls) playing the role of a mentor at the other end, the 44-run stand was very significant as Indian cricket slowly moves towards a change of guard in coming days.

Pant's one-handed six off Tim Southee or the bowler's back drive off Scott Kuggeleijn to finish off the match were reminiscent of Dhoni's best days. He hit four boundaries and a six in all.

The flicked six off Kuggeleijn over backward square leg was a treat for the eyes but their dismissal along with Vijay Shankar's did create a bit of unrest but Pant ensured that they didn't press the panic button.

The innings would certainly help him make a strong case for being included in the World Cup squad.

Earlier, Krunal enhanced his already growing reputation as a steady short format bowler with three important breakthroughs as India restricted New Zealand to a below-par 158/8.

The parsimonious Krunal (3/28 in 4 overs) dismissed Colin Munro (12) and skipper Kane Williamson (20) to peg the Black Caps back early in the innings.

In between, Krunal also got the controversial wicket of Daryl Mitchell (1), who fell prey to an umpiring howler, when 'Hotspot' showed a clear inside edge onto the pads.

However, Colin de Grandhomme, who has played for KKR in the IPL, then counter-attacked, scoring a blistering 50 off 28 balls, adding 77 runs with Ross Taylor (42 off 36 balls) for the fifth wicket.

Once De Grandhomme was sent back to the dug-out by Hardik Pandya (1/36 in 4 overs) and Taylor was run-out, New Zealand's chances of a big total went up in smoke.

INDIA INNINGS, TARGET 159

Rishabh Pant finished off in style, by hitting a four. India beat New Zealand by seven wickets with seven balls to spare. Series levelled at 1-1.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Colin de Grandhomme 50, Ross Taylor 42; Krunal Pandya 3/28).

India: 162 for 3 in 18.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 50, Rishabh Pant 40 not out; Daryl Mitchell 1/15).

Rishabh Pant is playing a brilliant knock. Already 34 off 23 balls as India inched closer to a comfortable win. MS Dhoni is unbeaten on 12 off 11.

Both the openers have gone, but Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar continued the hunt. Rohit Sharma made a quickfire 50 off 29, while Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 30 off 31.

Rohit Sharma on fire. 50 off 28 with three fours and four sixes. India reached 77 without loss in nine overs. Shikhar Dhawan was unbeaten on 27 off 27.

What a start from India. 33 for no loss from four overs with skipper Rohit Sharma on 25 off 15 balls, thanks to two fours and two sixes. Shikhar Dhawan on seven off nine. Rohit also became the third batsman to hit 100 sixes in T20Is.

NEW ZEALAND INNINGS

A flurry of wickets as India restrict New Zealand to 158/7. Last four overs witnessed three wickets and 29 runs. Khaleel Ahmed got two in the last over.

And soon after, Hardik Pandya had Colin de Grandhomme (50 off 28) caught by Rohit Sharma at cover. FoW - 127/5 (15.4)

Mitchell Santner is the new man for New Zealand.

A 71-run stand in 43 balls have pushed New Zealand to 121/4 in 15 overs with Colin de Grandhomme (48 off 26) and Ross Taylor (25 off 23) rebuilding the innings.

Two huge overs for New Zealand and Colin de Grandhomme took the game on Indian spinners. He his Yuzvendra Chahal, his IPL team-mate, for two sixes and a four for 19 runs in the 11th over, then punished Krunal Pandya with two successive sixes in the next. 18 runs from it. 37 runs from those overs. New Zealand 97/4 after 12 overs.

Krunal Pandya got his third. Trapped Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (20 off 17) in front. FoW- 50/4 (7.5)

Huge controversy!

Double for Krunal Pandya. The spinner struck first over. Removed dangerous Colin Munro (12 off 12), had him caught at cover by Rohit Sharma. FoW - 41/2 (5.2). Then, trapped Daryl Mitchell (1 off 2) in front. FoW - 43/3 (6.0)

Then, horror show, as it turned out. The third umpire failed to notice the inside edge while upholding the LBW decision upon review.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had Tim Seifert (12 off 12) caught behind. heroics. The Kiwi opener was the hero in the last match. FoW -15/1 (2.3). Kiwi captain Kane Williamson joined Colin Munro in the centre. For India, Bhuvi has Khaleel Ahmed's company as new ball partners.

Meanwhile, Indian women have lost the second match to White Ferns by four wickets in a thriller and conceded a 0-2 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a target of 136, New Zealand managed to reach the target off the last ball of the game.

The third and final match of the series is to be played on Sunday in Hamilton, before the men's match.

TEAMS

Both the sides are unchanged. Kiwis have no reason to tinker with a winning side, but for India... well, skipper Rohit tried to defend playing both the Pandya brothers while also hailing unpicked Kuldeep Yadav.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

TOSS

India captain Rohit Sharma lost the toss with New Zealand captain choosing to bat first at Eden Park, Auckland.

After the 80-run hammering on Wednesday, a desperate India will be eyeing for a strong comeback today.

While the visitors face a must-win situation, another victory for the Kiwis will seal a moral series victory win for them.