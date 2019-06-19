South Africa (SA) face New Zealand (NZ) in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham today. The Proteas, who suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2015 edition, had a dismal start to their World Cup campaign, losing three straight games followed by a washout against West Indies, before registering their maiden victory versus bottom-placed Afghanistan. In contrast, the Kiwis are yet to lose a match and are third on the points table with three victories and a washout against India. Get live cricket updates and live score of New Zealand Vs South Africa here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

16:46 hrs IST: Another tidy over, this time from Boult. Only three runs off it. South Africa are 15/1 after 4 overs. Amla 8*, Du Plessis 2*. The Proteas need a big partnership here.

16:42 hrs IST: Impressive over from Henry. No margin for error. South Africa are 12/1 after 3 overs. Amla 5*, Du Plessis 2*

16:38 hrs IST: OUT! Bowled him! Nice and straight from Boult, it nips back into De Kock slightly, beats the inside edge of the bat and hits the stumps. Fifth time the Kiwi has dismissed De Kock in ODIs. Faf du Plessis comes to the crease. South Africa are 11/1 after 2 overs. Henry to continue.

16:35 hrs IST: FOUR! Straying down leg, De Kock helps to fine leg. Easy pickings! Can't bowl him there.

16:33 hrs IST: FOUR! Too straight from Henry and Amla works it to fine leg for his first boundary of the day. The New Zealander finishes with a dot ball. South Africa are 5/0 after the first over. Trent Boult comes into the attack.

16:30 hrs IST: Time for live action. Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla to open. Matt Henry to begin the proceedings.

16:05 hrs IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

16:03 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field.

15:36 hrs IST: Toss at 4:00 PM IST, 49-overs-per-side game to begin at 4:30 PM. Things looking very positive.

15:15 hrs IST: GOOD NEWS - Sunshine now. Update (hopefully positive) soon!

14:59 hrs IST: Both the umpires don't seem convinced. We'll have another inspection at 15:30 lST. Stay tuned for live updates!

14:46 hrs IST: The umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould make their way out to the middle for the inspection. We should have an update soon.

14:27 hrs IST: The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Official Inspection at 14:45 IST. Luckily, no rain (at least for now).

14:05 hrs IST: Imran Tahir and Lockie Ferguson have taken seven wickets apiece - the most between overs 11 and 40 in this World Cup.

13:51 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - South Africa spinner Imran Tahir has bowled 222 deliveries at this World Cup and is yet to be hit for six or bowl a wide or no ball.

13:30 hrs IST: RECENT HISTORY - The Black Caps dramatically reached their first World Cup final four years ago at South Africa's expense courtesy of Grant Elliott's six off the penultimate ball delivery. They also defeated the Proteas at the quarter-final stage in 2011.

13:15 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock: "I think, obviously, it's a big game for us, but in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they're all going to be big games anyway for us for the rest of the tournament. We're just going to have to go out there, keep our heads steady, and play freely."

New Zealand's Trent Boult on the chance to potentially knock out South Africa: "It's not driving us in any respect. Every World Cup game, in my opinion, is a big stage, and it's a chance for us to go out there and perform and show we can bring the game and the style that we play back home in New Zealand very well to test it against quality players in foreign conditions on a big stage in front of all these fancy cameras. So we can't wait."

13:10 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - New Zealand have won 11 of their last 12 completed World Cup matches, their only defeat coming against Australia in the 2015 final to Australia at the MCG.

13:06 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - This will be the eighth World Cup meeting between New Zealand and South Africa, the Black Caps have won five of the previous seven, including each of the last four.

13:00 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between New Zealand and South Africa.

South Africa will be buoyed by the return of Lungi Ngidi - who missed the games against India and Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury - and an improved display in their previous outing against Gulbadin Naib’s team. But South Africa can't relax one bit of they want to the World Cup semis. They need to win all their remaining matches to seal a last-four spot.

With seven points, New Zealand are well placed for a top-four finish though they still have to face a number of tournament's leading sides like England and Australia .

For the Proteas, a lot will depend on leg-spinner Imran Tahir if the Edgbaston surface offers turn. The 40-year-old Tahir took two wickets each against England and Bangladesh, before ending with 4/29 against Afghanistan.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a splendid batting unit. Skipper Kane Williamson anchored the side to victory against Afghanistan, while Ross Taylor has also been among the runs. The team will hope for openers Colin Munro and Martin Guptill to get big scores.

In the bowling department, Mitchell Santner (3.83), Lockie Ferguson (3.88) and Trent Boult (4.20) all are among the leading bowlers in terms of economy.