Injured Shikhar Dhawan's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Campaign Ends With A Whimper

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to a fracture on his left thumb. The veteran left-hander battled through pain, after being hit by a delivery from Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Dhawan scored a century in that match, that India won by 36 runs.

India had flown in Rishabh Pant as a replacement, and it was expected that Shikhar Dhawan will be out for three weeks and return in time for the Bangladesh match on July 2, but according to reports, he will be returning home.

KL Rahul filled in for Dhawan in the last match against Pakistan that India won by 88 runs at Manchester, on Sunday. Rahul scored a 50, Vijay Shankar made his debut against Pakistan.

After being hit on his thumb, Dhawan looked to be in considerable pain, but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, he didn't take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

It was also revealed that physio Patrick Farhart would take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Earlier after the win against the Baggy Greens, Dhawan had stated, "We are happy with the result, as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. We are very happy with the performance overall."

In a tweet, BCCI stated, "UPDATE- Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team’s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019."

In another tweet, the body added, "Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19".

For the past few years, Dhawan has built an excellent opening partnership with Rohit Sharma. The duo have put in terrific performances in national colors. With quite a few important matches coming up, his absence will raise an issue as to how will India cope without him. The Men in Blue have been in terrific form of late, winning both their World Cup fixtures (against South Africa and Australia).

Other than scoring runs, Dhawan's main asset is to reduce the pressure off Rohit Sharma. Sharma usually takes time to adapt to opposition deliveries, and it is his partner-in-crime who reduces the pressure.