﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: India Call Up Rishabh Pant As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan – REPORT

Cricket World Cup 2019: India Call Up Rishabh Pant As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan – REPORT

Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayadu were named as the designated standbys for India's 2019 Cricket World Cup team. Now it looks like Pant has received the nod to join the Men in Blue.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: India Call Up Rishabh Pant As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan – REPORT
Rishabh Pant will provide cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup 2019: India Call Up Rishabh Pant As Cover For Shikhar Dhawan – REPORT
outlookindia.com
2019-06-12T11:16:34+0530

Well, it looks like Rishabh Pant could finally make his World Cup debut! The 21-year-old has been reportedly asked to take the earliest possible flight, and join the Indian cricket team. He will be used as a cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan; and not as a replacement.

Full Coverage | Fixture | Points Table

The left-handed batsman was not included in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for Cricket World Cup 2019. Although, he and Ambati Rayudu were named as the designated standbys, it looks like the Delhi cricketer has received the nod to travel to England.

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup 2019: India can dominate like how Australia did in 2003 and 2007, says Ravichandran Ashwin

It is highly probable that KL Rahul will fill in the void left by Dhawan, partnering Rohit Sharma. It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

Also, plenty of Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their opinion regarding his call-up:

 Pant made his India debut on February 1, 2017; at the age of 19 years, 120 days.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul Indian Cricket Team Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 53 Children Dead In Bihar Due To Suspected Acute Encephalitis, Centre Constitutes Team Of Specialists
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters