Well, it looks like Rishabh Pant could finally make his World Cup debut! The 21-year-old has been reportedly asked to take the earliest possible flight, and join the Indian cricket team. He will be used as a cover for the injured Shikhar Dhawan; and not as a replacement.

The left-handed batsman was not included in the Men in Blue's 15-member squad for Cricket World Cup 2019. Although, he and Ambati Rayudu were named as the designated standbys, it looks like the Delhi cricketer has received the nod to travel to England.

It is highly probable that KL Rahul will fill in the void left by Dhawan, partnering Rohit Sharma. It was earlier revealed that the left-handed batsman would undergo precautionary scans to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan received the injury during India's win over Australia in the competition. He played through the pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

After the scans, physio Patrick Farhart took the call to not use Dhawan for three weeks. The Delhi Capitals player could be back before the Bangladesh fixture.

Also, plenty of Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their opinion regarding his call-up:

Pant made his India debut on February 1, 2017; at the age of 19 years, 120 days.