July 04, 2020
Poshan
Leicester City Striker Jamie Vardy Scores 100th Premier League Goal

With his goal against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy brought up a major milestone

Omnisport 04 July 2020
Jamie Vardy
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-04T21:33:54+0530

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal as he netted against Crystal Palace on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Leicester City striker brought up the landmark on his 205th appearance in the division, putting the Champions League-chasing Foxes 2-0 to the good.

Few of the former England international's ton have been so straightforward, as Harvey Barnes capitalised upon a slip from Palace defender Mamadou Sakho to leave Vardy with a simple finish.

It makes him the 29th player to reach a century of goals in the Premier League and the 16th to do so for a single club. 

Vardy now has 20 this season, making the 33-year-old the leading scorer in England's top flight.

His achievement is made all the more remarkable by the fact that Vardy was still playing non-League football at the age of 25.

