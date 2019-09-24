September 24, 2019
Poshan
Jurgen Klopp Beats Pep Guardiola And Mauricio Pochettino To The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Liverpool's Premier League form and Champions League triumph last season helped Jurgen Klopp win The Best FIFA Men's Coach prize.

Omnisport 24 September 2019
Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their first Champions League success since 2005 with a 2-0 win over Tottenham.
AP
2019-09-24T10:11:43+0530

Jurgen Klopp beat Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to win The Best FIFA Men's Coach award for 2019. (FOOTBALL NEWS

The Liverpool manager was rewarded at Monday's gala in Milan after guiding his side to Champions League glory last season.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Lands FIFA Award

The Reds beat Pochettino's Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid on June 1 to become champions of Europe for the sixth time.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on a first domestic league title since 1990, finishing just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, after amassing the second-highest points total in the competition's history.

Klopp claimed the prize ahead of Pochettino, who took Spurs to a first ever Champions League final, and Guardiola, who won an unprecedented English domestic treble with City.

Didier Deschamps won the award last year after France triumphed at the World Cup in Russia.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, Klopp confirmed he was joining the Common Goal charitable pledge that was launched with the support of Manchester United star Juan Mata.

The movement encourages figures in the world of football to donate at least one per cent of their salary to charity.

