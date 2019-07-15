New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham expressed his disappointment after losing to England in dramatic manner during the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, on July 14. The 28-year-old has further gone to Twitter and has asked kids to not take up sport as a career option.

In a humorous tweet, Neesham stated, "Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

The match which went into the Super Over, saw Neesham come in with Martin Guptill after Eoin Morgan's team registered 15 runs in their Super Over. Neesham slammed 13 runs off five balls, as the Black Caps also reached 15-runs, but lost due to their opponents having smashed more boundaries.

Neesham also tweeted earlier that this loss was hurting him a lot. He stated, "That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved."

That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 14, 2019

Thank you to all the supporters that came out today. We could hear you the whole way. Sorry we couldn’t deliver what you so badly wanted. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019

He also thanked the NZ supporters and said sorry for not winning the trophy.