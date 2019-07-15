﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  After Cricket World Cup Loss, Jimmy Neesham Wants Kids To 'Take Up Baking ... Die At 60, Fat And Happy'

After Cricket World Cup Loss, Jimmy Neesham Wants Kids To 'Take Up Baking ... Die At 60, Fat And Happy'

New Zealand lost to England in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14. A dejected James Neesham took to Twitter to ask kids to take up baking instead of sport.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
After Cricket World Cup Loss, Jimmy Neesham Wants Kids To 'Take Up Baking ... Die At 60, Fat And Happy'
The match which went into the Super Over, saw Neesham come in with Martin Guptill after Eoin Morgan's team registered 15 runs in their Super Over.
AP
After Cricket World Cup Loss, Jimmy Neesham Wants Kids To 'Take Up Baking ... Die At 60, Fat And Happy'
outlookindia.com
2019-07-15T14:41:35+0530

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham expressed his disappointment after losing to England in dramatic manner during the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, on July 14. The 28-year-old has further gone to Twitter and has asked kids to not take up sport as a career option.

(Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

In a humorous tweet, Neesham stated, "Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy."

The match which went into the Super Over, saw Neesham come in with Martin Guptill after Eoin Morgan's team registered 15 runs in their Super Over. Neesham slammed 13 runs off five balls, as the Black Caps also reached 15-runs, but lost due to their opponents having smashed more boundaries.

ALSO READ: BCCI To Check On Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift, May Consider Splitting Team India Captaincy

Neesham also tweeted earlier that this loss was hurting him a lot. He stated, "That hurts. Hopefully there’s a day or two over the next decade where I don’t think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket , well deserved."

He also thanked the NZ supporters and said sorry for not winning the trophy.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jimmy Neesham Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Drama At Allahabad High Court, Couple Seeking Protection Abducted At Gunpoint
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters