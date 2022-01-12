Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Kamaljit Singh Tests COVID Positive; Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Tie Unaffected

Kamaljit Singh was immediately isolated after he was found to have developed COVID symptoms. He has been replaced by Arshdeep Singh for the ISL 2021-22 match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.

ISL 2021-22: Kamaljit Singh Tests COVID Positive; Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Tie Unaffected
Odisha FC's ISL 2021-22 match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday will be played on schedule. | Photo: Twitter/@OdishaFC

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Kamaljit Singh Tests COVID Positive; Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters Tie Unaffected
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T19:24:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:24 pm

Odisha FC's first-choice goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh tested positive for COVID-19 moments before the team's match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday in a another setback to the Indian Super League's bio-secure bubble in Vasco, Goa. (More Football News)

"Kamaljit has tested positive but the match is on as per schedule as the rest of the players have tested negative in the team. We have our reserve goalkeeper (Arshdeep Singh) ready," sources close to the development told PTI.

He further said Kamaljit had developed symptoms and was immediately isolated.

OFC's last match against ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday had to be postponed after a player in the Mariners camp tested positive in the first official case of COVID-19 in the tournament being held in Goa in a tight bio-bubble.

But since then there have been growing concerns about possible spread of COVID-19 inside the bubble with four top ATK Mohun Bagan players also testing positive.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Also on Sunday, FC Goa were forced to cancel their training session after a player was feared to have tested positive.

Thereafter, three FC Goa players and a member of the coaching staff were sent into isolation after their reports showed contrasting results.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Mohamed Salah Contract: Jurgen Klopp Sure Egyptian Will Stay At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah Contract: Jurgen Klopp Sure Egyptian Will Stay At Liverpool

Lionel Messi's PSG Call Off Trip To Qatar, Saudi Arabia Because Of COVID-19

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Becomes Sixth Indian To Take 100 Catches

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav Cleans Up Keshav Maharaj With A Beauty — WATCH

Former BFI General Secretary Jay Kowli Suspended, Barred From All Boxing Related Activities

Bajrang Punia Granted Additional Financial Aid of INR 1.76 Lakhs For Training

Mitchell Starc Contemplating IPL Return; Likely To Enter 2022 Mega Auction

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

SA Vs IND, ODI Series: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar; Navdeep Saini Cover For Mohammed Siraj

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Static; Ravichandran Ashwin Second

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Static; Ravichandran Ashwin Second

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Strike, But South Africa In Command — Lunch Report

India Open 2022: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Register Wins To Enter 2nd Round

India Open 2022: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Register Wins To Enter 2nd Round

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement