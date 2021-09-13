Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'

Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'

Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'
IPL 2021 resumes on Sunday (September 19) and the Virat Kohli-led RCB will play their first match on Monday. | File Photo

Kohli, who will again lead RCB in the IPL, along with other Indian players refused to take the field in the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford.

Trending

Virat Kohli Shifts Focus To IPL, Terms India's Old Trafford Pull Out 'Unfortunate'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T20:31:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 8:31 pm

India captain Virat Kohli said it is unfortunate to "end up here early" for the IPL after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the fifth Test against England and hoped for a "secure" bio-bubble in the league to tackle the "uncertain" times. (More Cricket News)

Kohli, who will again lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament, along with other Indian players refused to take the field in the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford, after junior physio Yogesh Parmar became the fourth close-contact support staff to test positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunate that we had to end up here early, but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain," Kohli told the RCB's digital media platforms.

"Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully, we're able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL.

"It's going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup," the Indian captain said.

The IPL begins on Sunday and RCB will play their first match on Monday.

The RCB will have some exciting new additions to their squad including leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Singapore batter Tim David. The skipper is looking forward to meet the new recruits.

"I've been in touch with everyone. We've had discussions over the last month or so, a little longer than that with the replacements, who's coming and who's not. Eventually, we ended up replacing our key players with some top-quality cricketers," the RCB skipper said.

He believes that replacement players will fit into the system perfectly.

"Our key players will be missed, and they are a part of the family, but the people coming in as well have great skill sets, especially for these conditions.

"So, I'm very excited to see them, with the whole group at practice and certainly very excited to resume a very good season that started last time around," he said.

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli Cricket India vs England India national cricket team Cricket - IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Terror Funding? Sports Ministry Asks BCCI To Take Action On Bihar Cricket Association

Terror Funding? Sports Ministry Asks BCCI To Take Action On Bihar Cricket Association

Durand Cup: FC Goa Beat Sudeva Delhi FC In Cagey Encounter, Enter Quarters

Neeraj Chopra's Coach Uwe Hohn Sacked; AFI 'Not Happy' With German Javelin Throw Legend

Indian Shooter Namanveer Brar Found Dead In Mohali

Young Boys Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

Club Brugge Vs PSG, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Football Match

BCCI Won't Compromise India's Chance To Win Test Series In England: Sourav Ganguly

Pakistan Appoint Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander As Coaches For T20 World Cup

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli Will Remain All Formats Captain For India: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Virat Kohli Will Remain All Formats Captain For India: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Scottish Midfielder Greg Stewart

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Sign Scottish Midfielder Greg Stewart

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Named Uncapped Aussie Pacer Ben Dwarshuis As Chris Woakes' Replacement

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Named Uncapped Aussie Pacer Ben Dwarshuis As Chris Woakes' Replacement

Joe Root Beats Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi To Win ICC Monthly Award

Joe Root Beats Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi To Win ICC Monthly Award

Read More from Outlook

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Giridhar Jha / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

Outlook Web Desk / Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/