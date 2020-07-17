Spectators will be allowed back into some sports events in England from next week as coronavirus prevention measures are tested ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October.

Domestic cricket on July 26-27 is set to be the first sport that fans are allowed to watch in person since March. Some spectators will also be allowed into the world snooker championship in Sheffield from July 31 and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on Aug. 1 is also part of a government scheme piloting the return of fans.

“From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Downing Street on Friday.

Stadium capacities will still be restricted and staggered entry times, social distancing measures and one-way systems will be required. Barriers or screens will have to be installed where social distancing cannot be maintained when buying food and merchandise or betting. Fans will be told not to attend if they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston cautioned that it will “remain some time” before stadiums can be full again. The Premier League will finish the season without fans at games, and there will be no spectators at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium for this weekend's FA Cup semifinals.

“For months millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event," Huddleston said.

"So I am pleased that we are now able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans.

“I recognize that not every sport, team or club has the benefit of huge commercial revenue, and it is often their dedicated fans that are the lifeblood which helps keep them going. By working closely with sports and medical experts, these pilots will help ensure the safe return of fans to stadia." English Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said in May that 85% of the the governing body's revenue comes from hosting men's international games at Twickenham.

England has been working on the assumption its Six Nations campaign and quartet of autumn test matches can be played across October and November as the RFU seeks to avoid losses of more than $100 million caused by the pandemic.

(AP)