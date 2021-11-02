Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
EPL: Raul Jimenez Stars As Wolves Beat Everton 2-1

Wolves have moved up to the seventh position while Everton sit in tenth place in the Premier League table.

Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring Wolves' second goal against Everton during the English Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on November 1.

2021-11-02T10:11:43+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:11 am

Forward Raul Jimenez earned his first home goal in more than a year to inspire his team Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) to beat Everton 2-1 in the English Premier League at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, UK. (More Football News)

Jimenez, fit again after recovering from a life-threatening fractured skull 12 months ago, scored at Molineux for the first time since October 2020.

His 50th goal for Wolves — and second of the season — proved beyond doubt the Mexico international has lost nothing following the horror injury.

Max Kilman's first goal for Wolverhampton set the hosts on their way and they sit seventh in the standings.

They lost four of their first five under manager Bruno Lage but are unbeaten in five games, winning four, to join the clutch of clubs around the European spots.

Wolves moved above Everton, despite Alex Iwobi's second-half goal threatening a comeback following the Toffees' aimless first half. Rafa Benitez's side has lost their last three. 

