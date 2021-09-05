September 05, 2021
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Pick Injuries

Rohit Sharma (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) set up India's big second innings total of 466 in the fourth Test against England at the Oval, London

PTI 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:26 pm
India's Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates scoring 100 runs with batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 3 of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
AP Photo
2021-09-05T21:26:30+05:30

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara didn't take the field during the England second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test here, having sustained a knee and ankle injury respectively during their stand of 153.

Day 4 Blog | Scorecard | News

Rohit (127) and Pujara (61) set up India's big second innings total of 466 but during the course of the innings Pujara had twisted his ankle and had it strapped for the better part of his innings.

Rohit also suffered a knee injury during the course of his hundred. It is still not clear if the duo will take field on the fifth day.

"Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them," BCCI said in a press note.

England are chasing 368 in their second innings.

