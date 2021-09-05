England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 4: Play Starts After COVID-19 Scare In Indian Camp

India sit pretty in The Oval Test. After the first innings flop show, India's top order has put the tourists in a strong position in the fourth test between England vs India. Rohit Sharma's century (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara's 61 could not have been better timed. The series is tied 1-1 with the final Test to be played at Manchester. India start Day 4 on Sunday with a lead of 171 and anything close to 400 will be enough for the Indian bowlers to force a win. There is enough time left in this Test. That there was no devil in The Oval track has been proven. Rohit Sharma's knock will inspire the middle order to apply themselves and put India in a stronger position. England will bank on their pace attack to deliver on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, fourth Test, Day 4 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)
3:27 PM IST: Players are for the fourth day's play But there was COVID-19 scare, even talks of possible abandonment of the match.
This is what happened -
The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India
SL Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan Ton, Tabraiz Shamsi Fifer Demolish Sri Lanka, South Africa Level Series 1-1 - Highlights
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; India Lead England By 171 Runs - Highlights
Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely