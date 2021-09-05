England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 4: Play Starts After COVID-19 Scare In Indian Camp

India sit pretty in The Oval Test. After the first innings flop show, India's top order has put the tourists in a strong position in the fourth test between England vs India. Rohit Sharma's century (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara's 61 could not have been better timed. The series is tied 1-1 with the final Test to be played at Manchester. India start Day 4 on Sunday with a lead of 171 and anything close to 400 will be enough for the Indian bowlers to force a win. There is enough time left in this Test. That there was no devil in The Oval track has been proven. Rohit Sharma's knock will inspire the middle order to apply themselves and put India in a stronger position. England will bank on their pace attack to deliver on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, fourth Test, Day 4 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

3:27 PM IST: Players are for the fourth day's play But there was COVID-19 scare, even talks of possible abandonment of the match.

This is what happened -

The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

