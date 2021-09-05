September 05, 2021
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 4: Play Starts After COVID-19 Scare In Indian Camp

India surely have the advantage in The Oval Test. Get here Day 4 live cricket scores of the fourth Test between England vs India

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:32 pm
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 4: Play Starts After COVID-19 Scare In Indian Camp
To take a first grip on The Oval Test, onus will be on India's middle order batsmen on Day 4 on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v IND here.
AP Photo
England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 4: Play Starts After COVID-19 Scare In Indian Camp
2021-09-05T15:32:26+05:30

India sit pretty in The Oval Test. After the first innings flop show, India's top order has put the tourists in a strong position in the fourth test between England vs India. Rohit Sharma's century (127) and Cheteshwar Pujara's 61 could not have been better timed. The series is tied 1-1 with the final Test to be played at Manchester. India start Day 4 on Sunday with a lead of 171 and anything close to 400 will be enough for the Indian bowlers to force a win. There is enough time left in this Test. That there was no devil in The Oval track has been proven. Rohit Sharma's knock will inspire the middle order to apply themselves and put India in a stronger position. England will bank on their pace attack to deliver on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, fourth Test, Day 4 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

3:27 PM IST: Players are for the fourth day's play But there was COVID-19 scare, even talks of possible abandonment of the match. 

This is what happened - 

The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening.

