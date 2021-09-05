ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: COVID Scare In Team India, Ravi Shastri, Four Members Of Support Staff Isolated

The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. BLOG | SCORES | NEWS



They have all undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.



The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine