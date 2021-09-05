September 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: COVID Scare In Team India, Ravi Shastri, Four Members Of Support Staff Isolated

Despite entire support staff including head coach Ravi Shastri being isolated after head coach's test returned positive, the fourth day of the 4th Test is likely to proceed as usual

Outlook Web Bureau 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:24 pm
The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. BLOG | SCORES | NEWS

They have all undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.  

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.

