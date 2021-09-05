ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: COVID Scare In Team India, Ravi Shastri, Four Members Of Support Staff Isolated

The BCCI medical team has isolated coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharath Arun, R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist, as a precautionary measure after Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening. BLOG | SCORES | NEWS
They have all undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.
The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Live Streaming of Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI In India
SL Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan Ton, Tabraiz Shamsi Fifer Demolish Sri Lanka, South Africa Level Series 1-1 - Highlights
ENG Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 3: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; India Lead England By 171 Runs - Highlights
Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Were Planning To Get Married This Year: Reports
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely