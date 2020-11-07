Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: Where to Get Cricket Live Streaming of DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a virtual semifinal of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The winning team of this match (Qualifier 2) will play defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final in Dubai on November 10. DC and SRH have taken different routes to reach this stage of the tournament. Delhi Capitals went bust against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. Having finished No.2 in the league standings handed DC a second chance in the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad eliminated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday to set up Sunday's contest, the penultimate one in the IPL in UAE this year. Although Sunrisers Hyderabad are peaking at the right moment and have beaten Delhi Capitals twice in IPL 2020 already, Sunday will be a fresh start. Delhi have never won the IPL title while David Warner led SRH to the crown in 2016. Since then, SRH have qualified for the playoffs every year. (FIXTURES AND RESULTS | PREVIEW OF DC vs SRH)



The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Qualifier 2 can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Hotstar. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV.



IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. IPL fans can watch DC vs SRH live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.



Hotstar has announced yet another global-first innovation to provide users with a unique social watching experience - #WatchWithYaars. While social distancing norms have disrupted the way LIVE sports are enjoyed, the streaming platform has introduced the ‘Watch with your friends’ feature that allows users to video chat with their friends while watching the LIVE Stream of the IPL match all on a single screen. For the first time in the world, people will be able to enjoy the thrill of LIVE sporting action face-to-face with their friends and family irrespective of their location!



Earlier in the season, Disney+ Hotstar VIP had added a host of new features to its interactive WatchN’ Play social feed that helped bring together a nationwide virtual community of cricket lovers to the platform. Fans were able to bring home a stadium-like experience by sharing selfies using Hotshots and quirky videos using Duets. Now with ‘Watch with your friends’ users get an added advantage of sharing excitement and cheer of the match with their friends real-time.



Users simply need to click ‘start video call’ feature under the LIVE match stream and add up to 5 friends in portrait mode with an option of listening to the sports commentary over their conversation and control the volume of each to customize their experience. In case of low connectivity, one can also choose to be part of the conversation using ‘audio only’ option. Additionally, for no-spoilers - video synchronisation among participants will ensure that the stream doesn’t lag, so everyone watches the exact same feed of the same match, across networks.

Enjoy live coverage of DC vs SRH.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine