Coronavirus: Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne Among Premier League Stars Raffling Shirts For NHS

A number of Premier League stars have put signed shirts up for a charity raffle to raise money for health services in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic.
Top-flight players launched their '#PlayersTogether' fund in April, an initiative working alongside NHS Charities Together.
In the latest development on Wednesday, players donated over 500 signed jerseys to the Shirts for Heroes raffle on eBay, with each ticket costing £5.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was said to be prominent in the initial movement, was among those to post of their involvement on Twitter.
#ShirtsForHeroes #PlayersTogether have donated our shirts to go live in a raffle on @eBay_UK to help raise funds for NHS Charities Together. The raffle is now live now athttps://t.co/CPRF9cFT8k pic.twitter.com/gegZsxJroM— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) June 3, 2020
Henderson and team-mate Virgil van Dijk each quickly gathered more than 150 ticket sales.
Manchester City's midfield duo Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were also involved, along with Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire.
