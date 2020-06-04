June 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne Among Premier League Stars Raffling Shirts For NHS

Coronavirus: Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne Among Premier League Stars Raffling Shirts For NHS

Jordan Henderson's shirt was a popular choice among fans entering a raffle to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Omnisport 04 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne Among Premier League Stars Raffling Shirts For NHS
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was said to be prominent in the initial movement, was among those to post of their involvement on Twitter.
Getty Images
Coronavirus: Jordan Henderson, Kevin De Bruyne Among Premier League Stars Raffling Shirts For NHS
outlookindia.com
2020-06-04T09:15:18+0530

A number of Premier League stars have put signed shirts up for a charity raffle to raise money for health services in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Top-flight players launched their '#PlayersTogether' fund in April, an initiative working alongside NHS Charities Together.

In the latest development on Wednesday, players donated over 500 signed jerseys to the Shirts for Heroes raffle on eBay, with each ticket costing £5.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who was said to be prominent in the initial movement, was among those to post of their involvement on Twitter.

Henderson and team-mate Virgil van Dijk each quickly gathered more than 150 ticket sales.

Manchester City's midfield duo Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva were also involved, along with Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire.

Next Story >>

Bring An End To Cowardly Acts: Virat Kohli On Killing Pregnant Elephant In Kerala

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos