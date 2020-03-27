Coronavirus: Disappointing To See Players Question Our 'Motives' – Badminton World Federation

March 27, 2020
Poshan
BWF's decision to conduct the All England Championships in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic came for sharp criticism from the top shuttlers of the world, including India's Saina Nehwal.

PTI 27 March 2020
BWF has suspended all World Tour events and other tournaments post the All England Championships due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Badminton World Federation (BWF) said it is "disappointing" that some players questioned their "sincerity and motives" when it went ahead with the decision to conduct the All England Championships despite the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

BWF's decision to conduct the Super 1000 tournament in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic came for sharp criticism from the top shuttlers of the world, including India's Saina Nehwal.

The players had slammed BWF for taking the deadly disease "too lightly" and putting their lives at "risk" by going ahead with the prestigious tournament two weeks ago.

In an open letter, BWF secretary general Thomas Lund said the decision to go ahead with the All England Championships was made based on the best advice at that time.

"It has been very disappointing to see some members of the badminton community speculate on the sincerity and motives of the BWF in this time of crisis," Lund wrote.

"Our number one concern has always been the health and safety of all of our participants.

"However, at the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment and loss of income."

BWF had eventually suspended all World Tour events and other tournaments post the All England Championships due to the spread of the deadly disease.

