Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

‘Carried A Pink Ball For Last Three Months, Don’t Know Why’, Says Smriti Mandhana

The opener headlined a rain-hit Day 1 with a career-best knock of unbeaten 80 as the Indian women finished on 132/1. It was her third Test fifty.

‘Carried A Pink Ball For Last Three Months, Don’t Know Why’, Says Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana needs just 20 runs on Day 2 to reach her maiden Test century. | ICC

Trending

‘Carried A Pink Ball For Last Three Months, Don’t Know Why’, Says Smriti Mandhana
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T20:46:06+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 8:46 pm

India women’s opener Smriti Mandhana familiarised herself with the pink ball by keeping one in her kit bag for the last three months, looking at it on and off while trying to ‘understand’ it. When the idea struck her, little did Mandhana know that her team would enter it’s first-ever day-night Test match with just two days of training sessions with the pink ball. (More Cricket News)

The idea to keep the coloured ball around her worked well for the stylish player, who was batting on a sublime 80 when inclement weather brought an early end to the opening day of their historic Test, against a formidable Australian side here.

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD

“We just had two sessions with pink ball. I was coming from the Hundred (in England) so I didn’t really get much time to play with pink ball, but during Hundred, I just ordered a pink kookaburra ball, just to keep it in my room because I knew that there is going to be a Test match, so that I can just look at the ball and understand.

“I have actually not batted, I batted for just two sessions but the pink ball was there in my kit bag for last two and half, three months. I don't know why did I carry it, I thought I will have a session but I really didn't get time to do that,” Mandhana said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Mandhana headlined a rain-hit opening day with a career-best knock which had elegance written all over it as the Indian women's cricket team finished on 132/1.

Speaking further on her preparation for the pink ball Test, she said, “I don't think we had a lot of time to work regarding this, we are just trying. People who are sitting out really helped, they kept me pumped up throughout the day, they contributed in making me focus in the way I did today,” Mandhana said.

The Indian star said her plan was to just play as per merit and not over complicate things. “I wanted that I just don't look at the scorecard, was just trying to be as blank and simple, play according to the ball. I didn't really plan anything.

“Last two days I felt good, felt I was able to bat well. I will try and do that tomorrow because I don't want to complicate things.” She is also not thinking about a century, focussing only on batting as well as she can to help the team notch up a good first-innings score.

“Not thinking about triple figure at the moment, the team needs me to bat well and in the process If I get one... I am just watching the ball and reacting.” Mandhana is relishing being part of a multi-format tour of a tough cricket-playing nation such as Australia.

“I am loving this multi format series, go and bat with few slips and gully so you have to apply yourself, that really tests you.. You have to focus .. switch on and switch off,” she said. “Test cricket is always about different challenges and we would always want to play as may Tests as possible.”

Hosts Australia decided to put India in to bat after winning the toss but did not enjoy a good start to the game. “They bowled slightly short in the first 15 overs but made up in the latter stages. We are used to batting first now but with the kind of wicket it looked like we also would have batted first. But, looking at the scoreboard now, we are happy to bat first.

“The openers have to step up and provide a good base whenever this kind of conditions come up,” Mandhana said. A strong player on the back foot, Mandhana said batting on matting wickets in her early days contributed to it.

“I think with India being so vast we have different ways of growing up. I played a lot of cricket on matting till I was 15, it bounces a lot more on that.” She lavished praise on her younger opening partner Shafali Verma (31), with whom Mandhana put on 93 runs for the first wicket.

“In England we had 150-odd run partnership. We just try and back each other, we have good conversations. She was really batting well on this wicket.” Mandhana seemed to have slowed down in the latter stages of the day but that had nothing to do with the breaks brought on by lightning and rain. “It was more to do with the field placements and not breaks.” 

Tags

PTI Smriti Mandhana Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Australia women's national cricket team Day-Night Test Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

West Bromwich Albion Supporter Jailed For 8 Weeks For Racist Post On Facebook

West Bromwich Albion Supporter Jailed For 8 Weeks For Racist Post On Facebook

IPL 2021: All eyes on Venkatesh Iyer Vs Ravi Bishnoi Duel As Upbeat KKR Face Punjab Kings

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Pink-Ball Test: Rain Plays Spoilsport as India Finish Day 1 On 132/1

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, SRH Vs CSK: Gaikwad, Du Plessis Give Chennai Super Kings Sedate Start

A Question of Morality? How Ravichandran Ashwin-Eoin Morgan IPL Spat Has Boiled Over

Qatar To Host First-Ever Formula One Grand Prix In November

Olympic Bronze Medallist Indian Hockey Star Birendra Lakra Announces Retirement

Olympic Bronze Medallist India's Rupinder Pal Singh Retires From International Hockey

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

IPL 2021: Kumar Sangakkara Admits To Errors, Says 'We Don't Play Blame Game In RR'

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell

IPL 2021: Srikar Bharat Aims To Provide Solid Base For RCB Finishers AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Scores Twice As Five-Star Bayern Munich Hammer Dynamo Kyiv

Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Scores Twice As Five-Star Bayern Munich Hammer Dynamo Kyiv

Champions League: Federico Chiesa Strike Lifts Juventus Against Defending Champions Chelsea

Champions League: Federico Chiesa Strike Lifts Juventus Against Defending Champions Chelsea

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Harish Manav / Following a crucial meeting between Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, it appears Sidhu is likely to remain President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee till February next year.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Advertisement