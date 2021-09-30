AUS Women Vs IND Women, Live Cricket Scores, Day 1: All Set For Historic Pink Ball Test

Fifteen years after playing a Test match against each other, Australian women and Indian women will engage in a historic day-night Test to be played with a pink ball starting in Carrara in Gold Coast, Queensland on Thursday morning. The one-off Test will be India's first day-night Test. This is a new-look Indian women's Test team. Only two members of the 2006 Test team are in the current squad. They are skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. This will be the second Test match for the Indian women's cricket team this year. Earlier this year in June, India settled for a hard-earned draw against England women in Bristol after being forced to follow-on. Opener Shafali Verma stood out in her first Test match with scores of 96 and 63. Smriti Mandhana scored 78 in the first innings but Mithali Raj, the mainstay of the middle-order, failed in both innings. India will miss Harmanpreet Kaur, who is out with an injured thumb. With the third AUS vs IND ODI held on Sunday and the following day being a rest day, Indian women have got only two practice sessions in the lead up to the landmark Test. The visitors lost 2-1 in the ODI series. A lot of focus will be on Ellyse Perry. She has a fabulous Test record with scores of 213*, 116 and 76* in her last three Test innings. Follow live cricket scores of Australian women vs Indian women.

8:45 AM IST: Team News

Harmanpreet Kaur remains unavailable though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game. "Harman had injured her thumb while fielding that is why she is out. it has still not healed properly," Mithali said on the eve of the match.

Rookie batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh, who made impressive debuts in the ODI series, could be handed their maiden Test caps.

Australia have also been dealt a blow ahead of the game with vice-captain Rachael Haynes ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Skipper Meg Lanning said the team will either pick a fast-bowling all-rounder or a specialist batter in her place.

8:28 AM IST: Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.