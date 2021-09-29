Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, Day-Night Test: Where To See Live Action

After ending Australia's record winning streak in ODIs, India women will have another massive task at hand when they face the hosts in the one-off Test match, a Day-Night affair, starting Thursday (September 30) at Carrara Oval, Queensland. (More Cricket News)

India women and Australia women last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides. But this will be a different ball game for India. A debut in the true sense!

India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors. Skipper Raj herself said that she is "curious" to see what the pink ball does, especially in the twilight period.

Australia will be aiming for a perfect game after India ended their 26-match winning streak in the third ODI. They played their lone day-night Test in November 2017.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Day-Night Test between Australia women and India women

Days: From September 30 to October 03, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 04:00 PM Local Daily

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

TV Channels: SONY SIX, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv (Subscription required)

Teams

Harmanpreet Kaur remains unavailable though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game. "Harman had injured her thumb while fielding that is why she is out. it has still not healed properly," Mithali said on the eve of the match.

Rookie batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh, who made impressive debuts in the ODI series, could be handed their maiden Test caps.

Australia have also been dealt a blow ahead of the game with vice-captain Rachael Haynes ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Skipper Meg Lanning said the team will either pick a fast bowling all-rounder or a specialist batter in her place.

Squads

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.