Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, Day-Night Test: Where To See Live Action

India and Australia women teams renew Test rivalry after 15 years with landmark Day-Night match. Check match and telecast details.

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, Day-Night Test: Where To See Live Action
Captains Meg Lanning, left, of Australia and Mithali Raj, right, of India. Watch live streaming of Australia vs India. | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

Trending

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, Day-Night Test: Where To See Live Action
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T17:42:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 5:42 pm

After ending Australia's record winning streak in ODIs, India women will have another massive task at hand when they face the hosts in the one-off Test match, a Day-Night affair, starting Thursday (September 30) at Carrara Oval, Queensland. (More Cricket News)

India women and Australia women last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides. But this will be a different ball game for India. A debut in the true sense!

India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors. Skipper Raj herself said that she is "curious" to see what the pink ball does, especially in the twilight period.

Australia will be aiming for a perfect game after India ended their 26-match winning streak in the third ODI. They played their lone day-night Test in November 2017.

Match And Telecast Details

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Match: Day-Night Test between Australia women and India women
Days: From September 30 to October 03, 2021
Time: 11:30 AM IST/ 04:00 PM Local Daily
Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

TV Channels: SONY SIX, SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
Live Streaming: SonyLiv (Subscription required)

Teams

Harmanpreet Kaur remains unavailable though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game. "Harman had injured her thumb while fielding that is why she is out. it has still not healed properly," Mithali said on the eve of the match.

Rookie batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh, who made impressive debuts in the ODI series, could be handed their maiden Test caps.

Australia have also been dealt a blow ahead of the game with vice-captain Rachael Haynes ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Skipper Meg Lanning said the team will either pick a fast bowling all-rounder or a specialist batter in her place.

Squads

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Meg Lanning Ellyse Perry Mithali Raj Jhulan Goswami Australia Cricket Live streaming India vs Australia Women's Cricket Day-Night Test Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Last Place Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Uphill Battle Against Chennai Super Kings

SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2021: Last Place Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Uphill Battle Against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB Seek To Consolidate Top 4 Position In Dubai

Cricket Australia To Postpone Afghanistan Test Indefinitely, Says Won't Engage With Taliban

Wasim Khan Resigns As Pakistan Cricket Board CEO

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia

Europe Vs South America: Italy To Face Argentina For Intercontinental Championship

Australia Women Captain Meg Lanning Wants To Play Day-Night Test In India, Says It Will Be 'Really Cool Thing'

Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round Of San Diego Open

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Sets Sights On 2022 Philippine Presidential Race

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Sets Sights On 2022 Philippine Presidential Race

T20 World Cup Is Irrelevant Now, We Are Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

T20 World Cup Is Irrelevant Now, We Are Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / Youths within the age group of 18 to 35 years, are more prone to suicides. Loss of livelihoods, jobs and marriage related matters are some of the dominant factors causing suicides.

Advertisement