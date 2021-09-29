Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia
Captains Meg Lanning, left, of Australia and Mithali Raj, right, of India. The two teams are meeting in Test after 15 years. | Courtesy: Twitter (@AusWomenCricket)

Trending

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For Mithali Raj And Co As India Make Pink Ball Debut Against Australia
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T13:28:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 1:28 pm

Having gained significantly in confidence with a fighting performance in one-dayers, the Indian women's cricket team would now go through a trial by fire when it make its day-night Test debut against Australia in the one-off game at Carrara Oval, Queensland beginning on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

With the third ODI held on Sunday and the following day being a rest day, the Mithali Raj-led squad has got only two practice sessions in the lead up to the landmark Test. The visitors lost 1-2 in the shorter format series.

The squad has very little idea about how the shiny pink ball will behave during the course of the game at the Metricon Stadium.

Australia, who played their lone day-night Test in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here.

India did well in their first Test outing in seven years, drawing against England in June, but the players and experts believe the skiddy pink-ball will pose a much tougher challenge for the visitors.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

"I would call it a trial by fire for the Indians. The players have hardly played with red ball in the last three four years. Day-night Test is a completely different ball game and a much tougher challenge," said former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy.

"Though Australia have more Test experience than India of late, their players also haven't played a lot in the whites. Some of their key players are missing and India showed (in ODIs) that Australia are beatable," she added.

Shantha, who led India to their maiden Test win in 1976, also lauded the BCCI for resuming Test cricket for women and hoped two-day red-ball cricket will be brought back to domestic cricket.

Doubts remain over Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness for the game though she did have a hit in the nets on the eve of the game. Rookie batter Yastika Bhatia and pacer Meghna Singh, who made impressive debuts in the ODI series, could be handed their maiden Test caps.

Veteran Jhulan Goswami, Meghna and Pooja Vastrakar is the likely pace combination. Spinner Sneh Rana is likely to be the other all-rounder in the side alongside Deepti Sharma.

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, who was pipped by Richa Ghosh in ODIs, is expected to be back behind the stumps.

Punam Raut, who featured in the England Test and has lost her place in the ODI, is expected to play.

Australia, on the other hand, have been dealt a blow ahead of the game with vice-captain Rachael Haynes ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Skipper Meg Lanning said the team will either pick a fast bowling all-rounder or a specialist batter in her place.

Annabel Sutherland, who impressed in the ODIs, is expected to make her debut.

"It will depend a little bit on the wicket. There is a green tinge there, and that potentially brings some of our pace-bowling all-rounders into the frame.

"We just need to decide whether we want to go with the specific batter position or with the all-rounder position so we'll make the call after training today," said Lanning.

Australia will be aiming for a perfect game after India ended their 26-match winning streak in the third ODI.

With the pink-ball, their relatively inexperienced pace attack is more than capable of troubling the Indian batters.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Tags

PTI Mithali Raj Meg Lanning Jhulan Goswami Queensland Australia Cricket India vs Australia India Women's Cricket Team Day-Night Test Women's Cricket Preview Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Europe Vs South America: Italy To Face Argentina For Intercontinental Championship

Europe Vs South America: Italy To Face Argentina For Intercontinental Championship

Australia Women Captain Meg Lanning Wants To Play Day-Night Test In India, Says It Will Be 'Really Cool Thing'

Andy Murray Beats Denis Kudla In 1st Round Of San Diego Open

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day-Night Test: Mithali Raj Curious To See What Pink Ball Does In Twilight

Manny Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Sets Sights On 2022 Philippine Presidential Race

T20 World Cup Is Irrelevant Now, We Are Playing IPL: Kieron Pollard

Champions League: Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann Goals Give Atletico Madrid Dramatic Win Over AC Milan

Emma Raducanu Gets Indian Wells Wild Card; Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka Out

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Sports

Lionel Messi Scores First PSG Goal In Champions League, Group Stage Win Over Manchester City

Lionel Messi Scores First PSG Goal In Champions League, Group Stage Win Over Manchester City

Real Madrid Shocked By UEFA Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol At Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Shocked By UEFA Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol At Santiago Bernabeu

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Fintech, E-Wallet Transform Banking Activities In Tier 1 and Tier 2 Towns Post Covid World

Kamalika Ghosh / India's tier I and tier II cities would now become the next target audience for fintech companies because these towns have low levels of digitisation in banking associations.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement