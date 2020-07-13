Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City: Foxes Capitulate As Hosts' Survival Hopes Are Boosted

July 13, 2020
Dominic Solanke scored his first Premier League goals for Bournemouth in his 39th outing for the Cherries, who beat Leicester City 4-1.

Omnisport 13 July 2020
Bournemouth injected hope into their Premier League survival push with a remarkable 4-1 comeback win over 10-man Leicester City on Sunday.

Leicester looked on course for only a second league win since last month's resumption after Jamie Vardy's 23rd-minute opener, but they capitulated in the second half.

A Kasper Schmeichel error just past the hour led to Wilfred Ndidi conceding a penalty, which Junior Stanislas converted, and 101 seconds later Dominic Solanke ended a 39-match wait for a first top-flight goal for the club. Caglar Soyuncu received a straight red in the aftermath due to an altercation with Callum Wilson.

A Jonny Evans own goal in the 83rd minute effectively secured the win, before Solanke's second rounded it off – the victory moving Bournemouth back to within three points of safety ahead of their final three games, while Leicester will slip to fifth if Manchester United beat Southampton on Monday.

