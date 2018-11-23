2 Policemen Killed In Gunfight Near Chinese Consulate In Karachi

Unidentified gunmen opened fire near the Chinese consulate in Pakistan's Karachi city on Friday, killing two policemen, officials said.

An explosion was also heard in the high-security Clifton area where the Chinese mission is situated.

Two policemen have been killed in an exchange of fire, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho said.

Four people were also injured in the attack, Dunya TV reported.

The gunmen, armed with automatic weapons, proceeded towards the gate of the consulate after killing the policemen, defence contractor and analyst Ikram Sehgal said.

However, the guards closed the gate and the Chinese officials were taken to a safe location, he said.

"Police, rangers were all on duty when the attack happened. The attackers took their car inside but weren't able to enter the Chinese consulate compound," Additional Inspector General of Police Amir Ahmed Shaikh was quoted as saying by Dawn news.

Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area after the exchange of fire which began around 9.30 AM (local time).

Shaikh said that the firing has ended and the area was being cleared by police and Rangers.

The area, considered a red zone, is heavily guarded.

Nearby schools and eateries have been locked down until the area is cleared.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contacted the Chinese consul general and assured him that the situation will be taken under control.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has sought a report on the attack from the Sindh inspector general of police.

PTI