Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Rs163cr Allocated To 41 Incubators Under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme: Goyal

The government on Wednesday said as on November 25 this year, Rs 163.30 crore has been allocated to 41 incubators selected so far under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme.

Rs163cr Allocated To 41 Incubators Under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme: Goyal

Trending

Rs163cr Allocated To 41 Incubators Under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme: Goyal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T17:04:12+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 5:04 pm

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said Rs 945 crore has been sanctioned under the scheme for years starting from 2021-22.

"As of November 25, 2021, Rs 163.30 crore has been allocated (committed) to 41 incubators selected so far under the scheme," he said.

He also said as of October 2021, Rs 2,291.29 crore has been allocated by the ministry to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the implementing agency, under Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) Scheme.

Related Stories

Minor Fire That Broke Out In Parliament Extinguished, No Casualty Reported

A corpus of Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned under FFS Scheme, spread over 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles. In a separate reply, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in the last seven years (2014-21), India has received USD 440.27 billion foreign direct investment (FDI).

Replying to a separate question, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that in September, India introduced a document at the WTO containing 'Polluter Pays' principle for fisheries subsidies negotiations.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

"It proposes a moratorium on subsidies by distant water fishing nations for fishing and fishing related activities beyond their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and also seeks reduction commitments on distant water fishing capacity by these nations," she said.

In these negotiations, she added that India has also sought policy space to support low income, resource-poor or livelihood fishing or fishing related activities up to "our EEZ, to develop and modernize our fisheries sector and for expanding our fishing activities in the high seas".

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Piyush Goyal India New Delhi Industry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Advertisement