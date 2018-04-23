Rahul Gandhi To Launch Year-Long 'Save The Constitution' Campaign, Reach Out To Dalits Today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will today launch the party's nationwide 'Save the Constitution' campaign, aiming to highlight alleged attacks on the Constitution and Dalits under the BJP-led regime.

Seen as the party's effort to reach out to the community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the campaign launch is expected to be attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, its senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde among others.

The campaign will continue till next year's April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Congress's present and former Dalit lawmakers, those holding offices in zilla parishad, civic bodies and panchayat samitis, the party's office-bearers attached to its regional units will also attend the event, aimed at sensitising people on the current state of affairs with regard to the community.

PTI